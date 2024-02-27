KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Toyota Recalling About 381,000 Midsize Pickup Trucks

February 27, 2024 12:22PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 381,000 Tacoma midsize pickup trucks in the U.S. because a part can separate from the rear axle, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain trucks from the 2022 and 2023 model years.

Toyota said in a statement Tuesday that welding debris left on the ends of the axles can cause some nuts to loosen over time and eventually fall off. That can cause the part to separate from the axle, which can affect stability and brake performance.

Toyota wouldn’t say if there have been any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will inspect the rear axles and tighten retaining nuts at no cost to owners. Any damaged components will be repaired or replaced. Customers will be notified by mail in late April, the company says.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman accused of stealing money while working at convenience store pleads guilty
2

Mason City woman sent to federal prison after allowing daughter, another individual to store meth in her house
3

Federal gun possession indictments announced for three north-central Iowa men
4

One charged in Manly child endangerment case to plead guilty, other fails to show up for hearing
5

Cerro Gordo supervisors on 2-to-1 vote approve investigation of County Auditor's office for improper use of postage meter