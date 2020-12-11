Total COVID cases at MercyOne North Iowa down, but those in ICU in area at pandemic high this week
MASON CITY — The total number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations have decreased locally and statewide in the last few weeks, but the number of north-central Iowa patients needing to be in an intensive care unit peaked at a pandemic high this week.
MercyOne North Iowa’s chief medical officer Doctor Paul Manternach says they’ve gone from about half of the Mason City hospital filled with COVID cases to about a quarter. “That week of November 20th was rough across the state of Iowa. It was enormously rough here in Mason City. In that week, 45% of all of our beds were filled with COVID-positive patients. I’m happy to report today 25% of our beds are filled with COVID-positive patients.”
Manternach says he’s perplexed about how COVID can have a severe impact on some people and not as much of an impact on others. “It’s a fascinating disease to me because I cannot predict who it’s going to impact hard and who it’s not going to impact hard. You have individuals who feel that it doesn’t really matter, and boy it can hit them and it hits them hard, and you have other individuals, you are amazed that they walk out with very little symptoms at all. The predictability of how it’s going to impact an individual is very frustrating for us in healthcare because we’d like to be able to predict what’s going to happen and treat it appropriately.”
Manternach says despite the number of hospitalizations going down, the concerning trend right now is the number of those hospitalized needing to be in an intensive care unit. “If we look back in June, we were about 1-in-7, one patient requiring an ICU, you’d have seven on the medical side. Our ratio today is more of 1-to-3. The people with COVID that we are seeing are sicker than the ones when we first saw this disease break.”
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website as of Friday morning, there were 71 people hospitalized with COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region, down from the peak of 101 on November 23rd. There are 14 people currently in an ICU, down from the peak of 16 set on Tuesday of this week. There are currently 12 north-central Iowa patients on ventilators.