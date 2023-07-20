KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Tornado Damage To Pfizer Plant Is Expected To Cause Long-Term Shortages Of Some Drugs Hospitals Need

July 20, 2023 5:54PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – U.S. hospital drug supplies may be strained further after a tornado ripped open the roof of a Pfizer factory this week.

The company says its factory near Rocky Mount, North Carolina, makes nearly 25% of Pfizer’s sterile injectable medicines used in U.S. hospitals.

Pfizer says all employees were accounted for after Wednesday’s storm.

It also says it is still assessing damage.

Experts say the damaged plant could lead to a supply disruption while Pfizer figures out next steps.

Those could include shifting production to another location.

For the latest

Trending

1

Fatal accident reported at Camp Winnebago Rally in Forest City
2

More information released on human remains found in Mason City, police asking public for help
3

Criminal complaint reveals more details about stabbing at Mason City liquor store
4

Three north-central Iowans headed to federal prison on meth convictions
5

North-central Iowa armored car guard pleads guilty to stealing thousands from ATMs