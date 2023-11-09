KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Top US Accident Investigator Says Close Calls Between Planes Show That Aviation Is Under Stress

November 9, 2023 12:04PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – The nation’s top accident investigator says a surge in close calls between planes at U.S. airports this year is a clear warning sign that aviation is under stress.

Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, told a Senate panel Thursday that close calls are incredibly rare, but we cannot ignore the recent increase in such events.

Representatives of unions for pilots and air traffic controllers and a former chief of the Federal Aviation Administration  are testifying at the same hearing.

For the latest

Trending

1

Investigation finds State of Iowa employee accepted gifts, failed to deposit license fees
2

Mason City man accused of financial exploitation of elder pleads guilty to lesser charge
3

Mason City woman sentenced to five years in prison for stabbing her wife
4

Clear Lake man indicted on federal meth delivery charge
5

2023 City-School Election Results