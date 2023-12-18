KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Top strategist resigns from DeSantis-backing super PAC with less than a month before Iowa caucuses

December 18, 2023 5:06AM CST
GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on the Iowa Press set on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Iowa PBS)

NEW YORK (AP) — The top strategist for the embattled super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign for the White House has resigned.

 Jeff Roe, the top adviser to Never Back Down, announced his departure on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, hours after The Washington Post published a story focused on internal disputes between the group and the campaign. 

He is just the latest senior staffer to exit Never Back Down, which has been the largest outside group supporting DeSantis’ candidacy.

 It’s the latest sign of trouble for the GOP hopeful less than one month before voting begins with Iowa’s kickoff caucuses.

DeSantis will be making a campaign stop in Mason City tomorrow at noon at The Corner Pizza and Alehouse

