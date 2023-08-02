KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Titonka man pleads not guilty to making terrorism threat in Cerro Gordo County

August 2, 2023 11:11AM CDT
MASON CIT — A Titonka man who is accused of making a mass shooting threat after being pulled over on a traffic stop in Cerro Gordo County has pleaded not guilty.

A criminal complaint states that 49-year-old Luke Chodur was pulled over for a speeding violation on State Highway 122 near Killdeer Avenue on the night of June 2nd.

The officer states that Chodur was calm at first, but then made suicidal threats, and then later made threats to commit a mass shooting and then commit suicide. Chodur was immediately taken into custody and charged with threat of terrorism, a Class D felony.

He recently filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court, with his trial scheduled to start on October 3rd.

