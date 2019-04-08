Time runs out this week for winner to claim $1M prize
By KGLO News
|
Apr 8, 2019 @ 11:40 AM

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Time runs out this week for the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize to claim the money.

Iowa Lottery officials say the winning ticket was bought April 11, 2018, at a Casey’s convenience store in the Des Moines suburb of Nevada. The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball.

The winner has a year to claim the prize. Lottery officials say that means the purchaser will need to get to lottery headquarters in Clive by 4 p.m. Thursday.

Unclaimed prizes go into a pool for future prizes. The lottery says that in the 2018 fiscal year, more than $1.4 million in prizes went unclaimed in Iowa.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FFA members from Charles City, Rockford help Nebraska flood victims Charles City woman’s attempted murder trial now scheduled for August start King says Trump’s border threat a negotiating tactic Drivers challenge Iowa’s seizure of tax refunds for tickets Jail concerns drive big increase in complaints for State Ombudsman in 2018 State Highway 122 second phase of reconstruction starts today