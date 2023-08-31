Tim Scott touts his Empower Parents plan

LEMARS — Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott is back on the campaign trail in Iowa, touting a parents’ bill of rights that primarily focuses on parental involvement in education.

“Kim Reynolds, your governor, has done a fabulous job of passing choice in education in this state,” Scott says. “It should be a model for the nation.”

Scott says it’s time to break the backs of teachers’ unions and let all parents use public funds to pay for their children to attend private schools, charter schools or be homeschooled. “It’s incredibly important that whether you’re a rural kid in Iowa or an inner city in Columbia, South Carolina, your parents should be equipped with school choice,” he says, “so you have the best chance for success in your life.”

Scott says his plan is designed to empower parents from the school room to the smart phone. Scott is calling on social media companies to improve safety features that protect children and he says there should be country-of-origin labels for smart phone apps. Scott says Big Tech is stealing the attention spans of children and online predators are stealing their futures. Democrats say Scott has spent his career working to divert taxpayer dollars to wealthy private schools and his parents’ bill of rights would devastate public education.

Scott, who is a US Senator from South Carolina, campaigned in LeMars and Sioux Center Wednesday is scheduled to make stops in southeast Iowa today.