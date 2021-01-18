Tickets for SkyWest’s United Express jet services out of Mason City can now be purchased
MASON CITY — People can start booking flights from Mason City to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on United Express jet service operated by SkyWest Airlines.
Mason City Municipal Airport manager David Sims says the service starting on March 1st will allow passengers easy ticketing and checked baggage connections to hundreds of destinations worldwide.
Sims told the Airport Commission last week the ticket prices through SkyWest were competitive with current provider Air Choice One. “To fly from Mason City to O’Hare round-trip was about $167, which is pretty darn close to where Air Choice One has been for years. They’ve been about $150-160 normally for their tickets. Trying to go to further destinations, myself I looked at New Orleans where my family lives to see what it would cost to fly there, it was $271 round-trip from Mason City to New Orleans. The fares seem very, very reasonable for the passengers, so hopefully we see some good returns on that.”
To purchase tickets, head to united.com.
SkyWest is also looking for individuals to join their team as cross utilized agents in Mason City that would help with ticketing and baggage, interact with passengers and enjoy flight benefits. More details about jobs in Mason City can be found at skywest.com/careers.