Thursday update — 100 new COVID-19 cases identified in listening area in last 24 hours
DES MOINES — 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area since Wednesday morning as the total number of positive diagnoses in our area passes the 4000 mark since the start of the pandemic.
Out of the 100 new cases, 37 were in Cerro Gordo County, 17 in Kossuth, 14 in Hancock and 11 in Wright. The pandemic total now for the listening area is 4096. Of those, 3229 have recovered, including 59 more in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases in our listening area is up from 757 at 11 o’clock Wednesday morning to 798 as of this morning. 216 are in Cerro Gordo County, 180 in Kossuth, 118 in Winnebago, 90 in Wright, 48 in Floyd, 43 in Mitchell, 35 in Butler, 27 in Hancock, 23 in Worth and 18 in Franklin.
The 10-county area’s 14-day average positivity rate is up from 7.1% yesterday to 7.5% as of this morning.
Looking statewide, five more deaths were reported for a total now of 1419; 1511 new cases were reported to bring the total to 95,853; 930 more people have recovered to bring that total to 74,167.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1158
|37
|Butler
|304
|3
|Floyd
|388
|7
|Franklin
|359
|6
|Hancock
|231
|14
|Kossuth
|347
|17
|Mitchell
|204
|1
|Winnebago
|351
|4
|Worth
|118
|
|Wright
|636
|11
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4096
|100
|
|
|Active Cases 10/2/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|216
|200
|192
|Butler
|35
|21
|20
|Floyd
|48
|49
|48
|Franklin
|18
|19
|18
|Hancock
|27
|22
|21
|Kossuth
|180
|169
|161
|Mitchell
|43
|66
|69
|Winnebago
|118
|122
|119
|Worth
|23
|28
|27
|Wright
|90
|70
|67
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|798
|766
|742
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|919
|15
|Butler
|267
|
|Floyd
|332
|6
|Franklin
|323
|1
|Hancock
|201
|5
|Kossuth
|167
|6
|Mitchell
|161
|10
|Winnebago
|219
|8
|Worth
|95
|2
|Wright
|545
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3229
|59
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|23
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|8
|
|Franklin
|18
|
|Hancock
|3
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|14
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|69
|
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|6.9
|Butler
|6.6
|Floyd
|8.4
|Franklin
|3.1
|Hancock
|8.1
|Kossuth
|11.7
|Mitchell
|3
|Winnebago
|9.3
|Worth
|5
|Wright
|10.5
|
|
|Area Average
|7.5