      Weather Alert

Thursday update — 100 new COVID-19 cases identified in listening area in last 24 hours

Oct 8, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area since Wednesday morning as the total number of positive diagnoses in our area passes the 4000 mark since the start of the pandemic.

Out of the 100 new cases, 37 were in Cerro Gordo County, 17 in Kossuth, 14 in Hancock and 11 in Wright. The pandemic total now for the listening area is 4096. Of those, 3229 have recovered, including 59 more in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in our listening area is up from 757 at 11 o’clock Wednesday morning to 798 as of this morning. 216 are in Cerro Gordo County, 180 in Kossuth, 118 in Winnebago, 90 in Wright, 48 in Floyd, 43 in Mitchell, 35 in Butler, 27 in Hancock, 23 in Worth and 18 in Franklin.

The 10-county area’s 14-day average positivity rate is up from 7.1% yesterday to 7.5% as of this morning. 

Looking statewide, five more deaths were reported for a total now of 1419; 1511 new cases were reported to bring the total to 95,853; 930 more people have recovered to bring that total to 74,167.

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1158 37
Butler 304 3
Floyd 388 7
Franklin 359 6
Hancock 231 14
Kossuth 347 17
Mitchell 204 1
Winnebago 351 4
Worth 118
Wright 636 11
Area Total 4096 100

 

 

Active Cases 10/8/20
 Active Cases 10/2/20
Active Cases 10/1/20
Cerro Gordo 216 200 192
Butler 35 21 20
Floyd 48 49 48
Franklin 18 19 18
Hancock 27 22 21
Kossuth 180 169 161
Mitchell 43 66 69
Winnebago 118 122 119
Worth 23 28 27
Wright 90 70 67
Area Total 798 766 742

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 919 15
Butler 267
Floyd 332 6
Franklin 323 1
Hancock 201 5
Kossuth 167 6
Mitchell 161 10
Winnebago 219 8
Worth 95 2
Wright 545 6
Area Total 3229 59

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 23
Butler 2
Floyd 8
Franklin 18
Hancock 3
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 14
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 69

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 6.9
Butler 6.6
Floyd 8.4
Franklin 3.1
Hancock 8.1
Kossuth 11.7
Mitchell 3
Winnebago 9.3
Worth 5
Wright 10.5
Area Average 7.5
For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team