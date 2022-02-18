Thursday state wrestling results

=== Class 2A
Osage
2A-126
Tucker Stangel (50-2) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Tucker Stangel (Osage) 50-2 won by fall over Gage Blauwet (West Lyon) 36-13 (Fall 3:10)
2A-132
Anders Kittelson (28-0) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Anders Kittelson (Osage) 28-0 won by decision over Kale Hansen (Monticello) 38-11 (Dec 5-3)
2A-145
Max Gast (40-9) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Brady Stille (Decorah) 32-11 won by fall over Max Gast (Osage) 40-9 (Fall 3:42)
Cons. Round 1 – Max Gast (Osage) 40-9 won by decision over Kordell Negrete (East Marshall/GMG) 34-18 (Dec 5-3)
2A-152
Chase Thomas (40-6) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Chase Thomas (Osage) 40-6 won by decision over Jaxson Rozeboom (Boyden Hull/Rock Valley) 26-8 (Dec 7-4)
2A-160
Nicholas Fox (47-3) place is unknown and scored 3.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Nicholas Fox (Osage) 47-3 won by tech fall over Harley Bryson (Southeast Valley (Gowrie)) 33-19 (TF-1.5 5:31 (19-1))
2A-195
Cole Jeffries (37-12) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Cole Jeffries (Osage) 37-12 won by decision over Rudy Papakee (South Tama County) 26-14 (Dec 12-7)
2A-220
Barrett Muller (45-6) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Barrett Muller (Osage) 45-6 won by decision over Lyle Moore (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 34-8 (Dec 9-2)
Clear Lake
2A-126
Max Currier (26-6) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Max Currier (Clear Lake) 26-6 won by major decision over Abe Bushong (Winterset) 41-7 (MD 10-2)
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
2A-106
Jayson Stevens (44-4) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Jayson Stevens (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) 44-4 won by fall over Josh Hoffman (Sheldon/South O`Brien) 29-16 (Fall 0:38)
2A-113
Jack Showalter (44-7) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Brayden Bohnsack (Union, La Porte City) 40-5 won by decision over Jack Showalter (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) 44-7 (Dec 8-2)
Cons. Round 1 – Jack Showalter (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) 44-7 won by fall over Seth Ettleman (Southwest Iowa (Sidney)) 39-11 (Fall 1:06)
2A-160
Carl Barkema (46-5) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) 46-5 won by major decision over Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 37-10 (MD 11-2)
2A-170
Tate Schmitt (24-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – River Belger (Notre Dame, Burlington) 37-6 won by fall over Tate Schmitt (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) 24-10 (Fall 1:28)
Cons. Round 1 – Sterling Rodman (Carroll) 33-17 won by fall over Tate Schmitt (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) 24-10 (Fall 1:05)
2A-182
Braden Hansen (40-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Braden McShane (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 33-4 won by fall over Braden Hansen (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) 40-9 (Fall 0:50)
Cons. Round 1 – Deontez Williams (Pocahontas Area) 36-12 won by fall over Braden Hansen (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) 40-9 (Fall 3:51)
Charles City
2A-285
Chase Crooks (8-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Gannon Callahan (Mid-Prairie) 24-3 won by decision over Chase Crooks (Charles City) 8-4 (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Round 1 – Cole Sigler (Anamosa) 31-11 won by forfeit over Chase Crooks (Charles City) 8-4 (For.)
Forest City
2A-138
Kellen Moore (33-2) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Kellen Moore (Forest City) 33-2 won in sudden victory – 1 over Cole Nelson (Perry) 35-6 (SV-1 6-2)
=== Class 3A
Mason City
3A-106
Kale DiMarco (26-9) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Alex Hornyak (Waverly-Shell Rock) 28-11 won by decision over Kale DiMarco (Mason City) 26-9 (Dec 6-4)
Cons. Round 1 – Kale DiMarco (Mason City) 26-9 won by major decision over Hayden Ulloa (North Scott) 18-31 (MD 13-0)
3A-132
Jace Rhodes (32-3) place is unknown and scored 3.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Jace Rhodes (Mason City) 32-3 won by tech fall over Cael Straley (North Scott) 30-22 (TF-1.5 2:46 (18-2))
3A-138
Cooper Wiemann (16-7) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Bruhl (Ankeny Centennial) 18-2 won by decision over Cooper Wiemann (Mason City) 16-7 (Dec 7-3)
Cons. Round 1 – Cooper Wiemann (Mason City) 16-7 won by major decision over Andon Trout (Southeast Polk) 18-20 (MD 11-0)
=== Class 1A
Central Springs
1A-132
Brock Mathers (31-6) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Tiernan Boots (Lisbon) 34-12 won by decision over Brock Mathers (Central Springs) 31-6 (Dec 9-3)
Cons. Round 1 – Brock Mathers (Central Springs) 31-6 won in sudden victory – 1 over Carlos Valenzuela (Highland, Riverside) 33-14 (SV-1 4-2)
1A-138
Clayton McDonough (52-0) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 52-0 won by fall over Jaxon Christensen (Nodaway Valley) 39-13 (Fall 1:41)
1A-145
Bryce McDonough (51-1) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 51-1 won by fall over Tristen Koehn (MFL MarMac) 29-5 (Fall 2:42)
Lake Mills
1A-106
Lucas Oldenkamp (42-7) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Oldenkamp (Lake Mills) 42-7 won by decision over Jaxon Prichard (Westwood) 26-9 (Dec 10-4)
1A-113
Hayden Helgeson (42-6) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Hayden Helgeson (Lake Mills) 42-6 won by decision over Lincoln Edwards (West Branch) 30-5 (Dec 8-2)
1A-152
Alex Beaty (38-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – David Helton (St. Albert) 41-14 won by decision over Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) 38-13 (Dec 7-6)
Cons. Round 1 – Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) 24-12 won by fall over Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) 38-13 (Fall 1:21)
1A-220
Wyatt Hanna (39-14) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Logan Wright (West Branch) 45-6 won by major decision over Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills) 39-14 (MD 9-0)
Cons. Round 1 – Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills) 39-14 won by fall over Issac Olson (Eagle Grove) 31-15 (Fall 4:34)
North Butler-Clarksville
1A-126
Tanner Arjes (42-4) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Arjes (North Butler-Clarksville) 42-4 won by fall over Dylan Stein (Bedford/Lenox) 35-13 (Fall 4:43)
1A-170
MaKade Bloker (33-6) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – MaKade Bloker (North Butler-Clarksville) 33-6 won by decision over Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 44-2 (Dec 7-3)
1A-195
Kolben Miller (45-3) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Kolben Miller (North Butler-Clarksville) 45-3 won by fall over Logan Hageman (South Winneshiek) 25-6 (Fall 3:52)
1A-285
Chet Buss (45-0) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Chet Buss (North Butler-Clarksville) 45-0 won by fall over LJ Henkle (BGM, Brooklyn) 27-14 (Fall 0:53)
Northwood-Kensett
1A-170
Drake Tiedemann (44-2) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – MaKade Bloker (North Butler-Clarksville) 33-6 won by decision over Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 44-2 (Dec 7-3)
Cons. Round 1 – Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 44-2 won by fall over Cade Shirk (Emmetsburg) 30-11 (Fall 5:42)
West Hancock
1A-138
Kellen Smith (50-4) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Kellen Smith (West Hancock) 50-4 won by fall over Zachary Trott (South Central Calhoun) 40-10 (Fall 1:16)
1A-152
Creighton Kelly (33-23) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) 46-1 won by fall over Creighton Kelly (West Hancock) 33-23 (Fall 1:16)
Cons. Round 1 – Nolan Moore (Riverside, Oakland) 37-10 won by fall over Creighton Kelly (West Hancock) 33-23 (Fall 3:06)
1A-160
Kane Zuehl (48-7) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Kane Zuehl (West Hancock) 48-7 won by decision over Jackson Boese (Van Meter) 39-11 (Dec 3-2)
1A-220
Mathew Francis (53-0) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Mathew Francis (West Hancock) 53-0 won by fall over Issac Olson (Eagle Grove) 31-15 (Fall 1:08)