Thursday September 8th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:05

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge started the first-game comeback with his major league-leading 55th home run, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a go-ahead grand slam in the nightcap and the New York Yankees swept a doubleheader from the Minnesota Twins 5-4 and 7-1. Kiner-Falefa sparked a two-run 12th in the opener with a tying single and hit a fourth-inning slam off Joe Ryan in the second game. Oswaldo Cabrera stopped an 0-for-25 slide with a game-ending single in the opener. Gerrit Cole struck out a season-high 14 in the night game. New York clinched its 30th straight winning season and is 114-39 against the Twins since 2002. Minnesota drops into a tie with the White Sox for second place, two games back of Cleveland for the AL Central lead, despite the Guardians dropping their game at Kansas City 2-1. You can hear the series finale between the Twins and the Yankees tonight at 6:05 with the pre-game at 5:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.

IOWA CITY — Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz says he was surprised and disappointed by the dismal performance by the Hawkeye offense in a 7-3 win over South Dakota State.

Quarterback Spencer Petras has received much of the criticism after completing 11 of 25 passes in the opener and throwing an interception, but Ferentz points to himself as the one that needs to get things turned around.

Ferentz refused to say under what circumstance he would make the move to Alex Padilla at quarterback.

Iowa managed only 166 yards of offense and one field goal while also turning the ball over twice.

AMES — Iowa State center Trevor Downing says the Cyclones have cranked up the noise at practice this week as they get ready for Saturday’s 69th meeting against Iowa. ISU is hoping to handle the noise of Kinnick Stadium and avoid pre-snap penalties.

Iowa’s defense registered two second half safeties in last week’s 7-3 win over South Dakota State.

Downing says a key will be helping sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers get off to a good start.

Kickoff at Kinnick Stadium is set for 3:05 on Saturday, with the pre-game at 1 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

MASON CITY — The NIACC volleyball team dropped a three sets to nothing decision to 3rd-ranked Kirkwood on Wednesday night in the NIACC gym, Kirkwood winning 25-9, 25-14, 25-15. NIACC was led by sophomore Kyla Moore with seven kills and four blocks. Sophomore Ryley Wetlaufer had 14 assists and four digs, while sophomore Tiegan Barkema had six kills and eight digs. Wetlaufer now has 706 career assists, which ranks 15th on the school’s all-time career assist list. NIACC’s Jaida Hansen had seven digs and two blocks. Kaylee Ollendieck had seven digs, Kennedy Schwiesow had five digs and Alyssa Wickersheim had three kills and three blocks. NIACC drops to 3-8 overall and 1-1 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and returns to action Friday and Saturday at the Rochester Community and Technical College Yellowjacket Invitational

MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls split their split-squad pre-season games with the Corpus Christi IceRays last night at the Mason City Arena. Both teams had two separate rosters that played two mini-games of 40 minutes each. Corpus Christi took the first game 4-2 despite the Bulls’ Byron Hartley scoring just 28 seconds into the contest. The second game was scoreless until 5:20 left in the contest when Hunter Bulger found the back of the net on a power play, giving the Bulls a 1-0 victory. North Iowa will travel to Aberdeen this weekend for pre-season games on Friday and Saturday before starting the regular season at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine Minnesota on Wednesday.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Ball State athletic director Beth Goetz will become Iowa’s deputy athletic director and chief operating officer. Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced Goetz would replace Barbara Burke, who will retire next spring. Goetz became Ball State athletic director in 2018 and oversaw a 19-sport program. She was COO and senior woman administrator at Connecticut from 2016-18 and was interim athletic director at Minnesota in 2015-16. Goetz chairs the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and was named 2022 NCAA Division I FBS Nike Executive of the Year by Women Leaders in College Sports.