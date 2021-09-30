Thursday September 30th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco launched a three-run homer and Michael Pineda was solid in his last start of the year as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2. Minnesota began the game with three hits against right-hander Casey Mize. After singles by Luis Arraez and Byron Buxton, Polanco took Mize deep to center field on the first pitch. Polanco’s 32nd homer of the season gave him 94 RBIs, both team highs. Pineda allowed one run and scattered eight hits over 5 2/3 innings in what could be his final game with the Twins. The veteran right-hander can become a free agent this offseason. He finished with a 3.62 ERA in 22 games after making just five starts in 2020.
IOWA CITY — Iowa safety Jack Koerner says the defense needs to limit big plays Friday night when the 5th-ranked Hawkeyes visit Maryland. Led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa the Terps offense is averaging better than 37 points per game.
Koerner says there is no chance the Hawkeyes are looking ahead to next week’s game against fourth ranked Penn State.
Koerner says the Hawkeyes will have their hands full.
Linebacker Jack Campbell on the challenge presented by the Maryland offense.
Campbell says Tagovailoa’s ability to make plays with his feet is a concern.
Kickoff on Friday night is slated for 7:05 with the pre-game at 5 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.
AMES — Iowa State tight end Chase Allen is confident the Cyclones will get things turned around as they get set to host Kansas. Ranked in the top 10 to start the season, ISU has stumbled to a 2-2 start after a loss at Baylor.
Allen says it is little things that are hurting the Cyclones right now.
Allen says the Cyclones need to become more consistent.
Allen says the Cyclones host a 1-3 Kansas team that is making progress.
Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday night is scheduled for 6 o’clock.
— junior college volleyball on Wednesday night
Kirkwood 3-0 NIACC (25-11, 25-14, 25-19)
MASON CITY — Two NIACC cross country sophomores have been named the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II runners of the week for the week of September 20th through the 26th. Sarah Bertry won the women’s award for the second time in her career, winning it for the same week in 2020. She placed 29th in the Division II Maroon race at the University of Minnesota Roy Griak Invitational on September 24th. On the men’s side, Melvin Kipkemboi won for the second time in his career after placing fourth in the Maroon Division II race at the Griak Invitational. Both NIACC teams return to action on October 8th at the Trent Smith Invitational on the NIACC campus.