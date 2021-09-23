Thursday September 23rd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40
CHICAGO (AP) — Max Kepler homered twice, rookie Joe Ryan struck out a season-high 11, and the Minnesota Twins held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4. Kepler staked the Twins to a 2-0 lead with a homer in the first inning and hit a tiebreaking drive in the fourth for his 11th multihomer game, his second time this season. The Cubs and Twins are both 67-85, nearing the end of a disappointing season. Chicago lost for the ninth time in 11 games.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have fired president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas. The move comes less than a week before training camp. It’s yet another leadership change for a franchise often in flux. Owner Glen Taylor announced the dismissal in a two-sentence statement that revealed no explanation. Rosas spent just two seasons on the job. He became the first Latino to run an NBA team when he was hired by the Timberwolves in May 2019. Rosas previously had a long tenure in the front office with the Houston Rockets.
IOWA CITY — Iowa will face a more familiar defense when the 5th-ranked Hawkeyes host Colorado State on Saturday. The Rams use a four man front and it will be the first time this season the Hawks have seen it.
That’s Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras who says Colorado State is physical up front.
Petras says having senior Kyler Schott back at guard is a big lift.
Kickoff on Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 on Saturday afternoon, with the pre-game show at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO
AMES — Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy hopes experience gets the 14th-ranked Cyclones over the hump in Saturday’s game at Baylor. Two years ago the Cyclones took a 2-1 record into their Big 12 opener in Waco and came up short in a 23-21 loss. ISU is coming off a 48-3 win at UNLV and Purdy feels the Cyclones have the depth needed to handle a nine game conference slate.
The weight of expectations may have affected the Cyclones early. After holding off UNI, Iowa State was beaten soundly by Iowa and Purdy says they got back to focusing on fun last week.
Purdy says it is time for the Cyclones to step up their game.
Kickoff in Waco is slated for 2:30 on Saturday afternoon
MASON CITY — The NIACC volleyball team dropped a five-set match to Southeastern in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference match last night at the NIACC gym. NIACC took the first set 25-21, with Southeastern taking the next two 28-26 and 25-21, the Trojans took the fourth set 25-22, but Southeastern took the final set 16-14. NIACC was led by Grace Tobin with 21 kills, 17 digs and two aces, while Samantha Coron had 23 assists, 24 digs, eight kills and five aces. NIACC drops to 9-12 on the season and 1-3 in conference play and will host their own tournament Friday and Saturday, facing the Grand View junior varsity at 4 o’clock on Friday afternoon and top-ranked Iowa Central at 8 o’clock Friday night, followed by matches on Saturday against the St. Ambrose JV and Madison College
MASON CITY — NIACC’s Samantha Coron has been selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference’s Division II offensive volleyball player of the week for September 13-19. The Abrams Wisconsin native collected 95 assists in five matches last week, including 23 against Central Lakes College of Brainerd. She also had 57 digs, 28 kills and seven aces. She is the second NIACC player to earn conference player of the week honors as Grace Tobin was the offensive player of the week the previous week.