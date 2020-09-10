Thursday September 10th Local Sports

ATLANTIC — Governor Kim Reynolds says if a school district moves to virtual instruction because of fears about Covid spreading through crowded classrooms, then it makes sense to cancel sports and other extracurricular activities in the district. Students from the Des Moines and Ames public school districts marched to the governor’s mansion Monday to protest the suspension of their extracurriculars, including volleyball and football. Reynolds, who says she played every sport imaginable when she was in high school, calls this an unfortunate situation.
The governor says if social distancing is the main concern from educators seeking to teach classes online, then she says they should be worried about the lack of social distancing in sports.
A judge is letting the Des Moines School Board’s lawsuit proceed that challenges the governor’s authority to determine when schools may shift classes online, but the judge has declined to issue a temporary injunction — so the school district is violating the state’s order to have students in the classroom this week. Reynolds is expressing confidence the impasse between her administration and Des Moines Public Schools can be resolved.
Reynolds made her comments in Atlantic, where she met with a non-profit group focused on improving Atlantic’s economic prospects.
AMES — Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy is embracing high expectations as the Cyclones get set to host Louisiana in their opener. The Cyclones have been to three straight bowl games and hope to make a serious run at the Big 12 Championship game this fall.
Purdy admits there were times this summer he did not expect to have a season.
Purdy expects the second season under offensive coordinator Tom Manning to show significant progress.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 o’clock Saturday morning at Jack Trice Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have placed defensive end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve. The move takes one of their most vital players out of action for the season opener against Green Bay and at least two more games after that. Hunter has not practiced since training camp was first opened to reporters on Aug. 14. Coach Mike Zimmer has only described the unspecified injury as a “tweak.” Because Hunter was placed on injured reserve, the Vikings didn’t have to list the two-time Pro Bowl pick on their initial injury report.
MASON CITY — For the first time in the program’s history, the NIACC men’s cross country team is ranked #1 in the national rankings. The Trojans sit atop the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association junior college Division II cross country poll, which was released on Wednesday. NIACC received the top spot after receiving all four first-place votes. The last time the NIACC men were ranked in the top ten was week one of the 2017 poll. NIACC opened the season with a second-place finish at the Grand View Open last Saturday with Division I Iowa Central winning the meet and second-ranked in Division II Hawkeye Community College placing third. The NIACC women are ranked sixth in the opening Division II poll after placing fourth at the Grand View Open. Both NIACC teams run at the Grand View Viking Invitational on Friday.
DES MOINES — New team high school cross country rankings are out from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches:
Boys 1A
Rank Team
1 Madrid
2 Earlham
3 Maquoketa Valley (Delhi)
4 West Fork
5 Pekin (Packwood)
6 Bellevue
7 Nodaway Valley (Greenfield)
8 Cascade Western Dubuque
9 Newman Mason City
10 Calamus-Wheatland
11 Ogden
12 Gehlen Catholic (Le Mars)
13 ACGC (Guthrie Center)
14 IKM-Manning
15 South Winneshiek
Girls 1A
Rank Team
1 Van Meter
2 Pekin
3 AHSTW (Avoca)
4 Hudson
5 Kee Lansing
6 Regina Iowa City
7 St. Edmond
8 Newman Mason City
9 Tri Center
10 South Winneshiek
11 North Linn
12 ACGC (Guthrie Center)
13 Nashua-Plainfield
14 Sumner-Fredricksburg
15 Nodaway Valley
Boys 2A
Rank Team
1 Danville-New London
2 Denver
3 Mid-Prairie
4 Williamsburg
5 Tipton
6 Davis County
7 Western Christian
8 Des Moines Christian
9 Central Decatur
10 Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck
11 Albia
12 North Fayette Valley
13 Okoboji
14 George-Little Rock-Central Lyon
15 Northeast
Girls 2A
Rank Team
1 Mid-Prairie Wellman
2 Williamsburg
3 Jesup
4 Starmont
5 Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson
6 Unity Christian
7 Panorama, Panora
8 Denver
9 Davis County
10 Waukon
11 Sibley-Ocheyedan
12 Roland Story
13 Cherokee
14 Tipton
15 Okoboji
Boys 3A
Rank Team
1 Dallas Center Grimes
2 Pella
3 North Polk
4 Decorah
5 Dubuque Wahlert
6 Solon
7 Marion
8 Center Point Urbana
9 Mount Vernon Lisbon
10 Humboldt
11 West Delaware
12 Monticello
13 Carlisle
14 Clear Creek Amana
15 Waverly Shell Rock
Girls 3A
Rank Team
1 Ballard
2 Dallas Center-Grimes
3 Wahlert, Dubuque
4 Heelan
5 Glenwood
6 Harlan
7 Solon
8 Mt. Vernon-Lisbon
9 Decorah
10 Charles City
11 Assumption, Davenport
12 Spencer
13 Carlisle
14 Monticello
15 Pella
Boys 4A
Rank Team
1 Dubuque Hempstead
2 Sioux City, North
3 Cedar Falls
4 Dowling Catholic, WDM
5 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
6 Johnston
7 Ames
8 Waukee
9 Iowa City, West
10 Iowa City, Liberty
11 Ankeny Centennial
12 Iowa City, City High
13 Pleasant Valley
14 Norwalk
15 Urbandale
Girls 4A
Rank Team
1 Linn-Mar, Marion
2 Johnston
3 Southeast Polk
4 Valley, West Des Moines
5 Dubuque Senior
6 Waukee
7 Iowa City, City High
8 Iowa City Liberty
9 Bettendorf
10 Dubuque Hempstead
11 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
12 Sioux City East
13 Indianola
14 Urbandale
15 Epworth, Western Dubuque