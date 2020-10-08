Thursday October 8th Local Sports
AMES — Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar says coach Matt Campbell won’t let the Cyclones come out flat this week against Texas Tech. ISU is 2-0 in the Big 12 after posting its first victory at home against Oklahoma since 1960.
Balance has been a key for the offense. The Cyclones average 171 yards on the ground and 212 through the air. Also, 12 different players have a reception in three games.
Receiver Xavier Hutchinson says that balance makes it tough on defenses.
Hutchinson says the Cyclones have put the win over Oklahoma behind them.
Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30
IOWA CITY — After a roller coaster of an off season, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum says the Hawkeyes are thrilled to have a game to prepare for when they open the season later this month.
Linderbaum is one of several veterans along the offensive line and says that has helped in practice.
Linderbaum has been impressed with the way quarterback Spencer Petras has taken over the offense.
Iowa opens the season at Purdue on October 24th.
ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA (AP) — The Nashville Predators have traded center Nick Bonino to the Minnesota Wild for forward Luke Kunin. The swap on the second day of the NHL draft sent two picks to the Wild and one back to the Predators. The 32-year-old Bonino will carry a $4.1 million salary cap hit in the final season of the four-year, $16.4 million contract he signed with Nashville. Bonino tied for second on the Predators with 18 goals this season in 67 games. Kunin was Minnesota’s first-round draft pick in 2016. He had 15 goals in 63 games for the Wild this season.
MASON CITY — The NIACC cross country teams continue to be ranked in the top ten in the nation in the latest junior college Division II polls. The NIACC men stayed steady in this week’s poll as the third ranked team. They were top-ranked in the first poll of the season on September 9th and were third in the September 23rd rankings. Allen Community College of Kansas is the new top-ranked team in this week’s poll, with previous #1 Cowley Community College of Kansas ranked second. Hawkeye Community College is ranked seventh this week. The NIACC women are ranked tenth in this week’s poll after being sixth in the first poll and seventh in the second poll of the season. Cowley Community College continues to be ranked first this week followed by Heartland Community College of Illinois and Hawkeye Community College in the top three. Both NIACC teams return to action on Friday when they host the fourth annual Trent Smith Invitational on the NIACC campus.