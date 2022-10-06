Thursday October 6th Local Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees’ Aaron Judge for the batting crown when the day began. He removed any doubt by walking in his first two plate appearances and then hitting a drive that barely cleared the glove of right fielder Gavin Sheets before he was lifted for a pinch-runner. Gary Sanchez and Jermaine Palacios homered during a six-run first inning for Minnesota, which snapped a four-game skid. The Twins finished at 78-84. The White Sox finished at 81-81.

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s offense ranks last in the Big Ten in scoring, rushing and passing, and the goal this week is to find a way to score points against an Illinois defense that is giving up just over eight points per game in a 4-1 start to the season. Despite the dismal numbers with the ball, sophomore center Logan Jones feels progress is being made.

The Illinois defense has given up only three touchdowns in five games. Hawkeye sophomore receiver Arland Bruce.

Bruce says the offense is focused on what is ahead and not on past failures.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 6:30 with the pre-game at 4:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.

AMES — Iowa State running back Deon Silas is ready for a larger role if needed. The sophomore stepped in at Kansas when Jirehl Brock was injured and finished with 12 carries for 29 yards and also added four receptions.

Silas says while confident in his ability to run and catch passes out of the backfield, he wants to improve as a blocker.

Silas says the K-State defense they face this week looks familiar.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 on Saturday night.

IOWA CITY — Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery says it is Kris Murray’s time in the spotlight. The junior forward will be looked on to replace his twin brother Keegan, who is now in the NBA after an All-American sophomore season.

It will be the first time Kris has been on a team without his brother.

McCaffery says big things are expected from Kris.

Several veteran players return from last year’s team that won the Big Ten Tournament and McCaffery feels the pieces are in place to continue the upward trajectory of the program.

The Hawkeyes take on Truman State on October 31st in an exhibition game.

MASON CITY — The NIACC volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision to Northeast Community College on Wednesday in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest.

Northeast CC (13-11 overall, 2-4 in the ICCAC) won 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22.

NIACC sophomore setter Ryley Wetlaufer recorded 28 assists to reach the 1,000-career assist mark in Wednesday’s match. Wetlaufer, who has 1,027 career assists, became the 13th player in school history to record 1,000 career assists.

Wetlaufer also had 19 digs, four kills, two blocks and one ace serve.

Also for the Trojans, sophomore Kyla Moore had 15 kills, eight blocks, two digs and two ace serves. Tiegan Barkema had eight kills, 16 digs and one assist.

NIACC (7-18, 3-3) returns to action Friday and Saturday at home with the NIACC tournament.