Thursday October 28th Local Sports
CHARLES CITY — 9th-ranked Osage came back from a two sets-to-none deficit to beat 5th-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg three sets to two in the Class 2A Region 6 championship volleyball match in Charles City last night. The Cougars took the opening two sets 25-16 and 25-21, but the Green Devils came back with wins of 25-20, 27-25, and 15-6. Osage qualifies for their sixth straight state volleyball tournament and will be the seventh seed in the Class 2A field. They’ll face second-seed Wilton in the 2A state quarterfinals next Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Alliant Energy Arena in Cedar Rapids.
WATERLOO — St. Ansgar’s bid for a state volleyball tournament berth fell short last night, as they fell to 3rd-ranked Springville 25-20, 25-14, 25-12 in the Class 1A Region 5 championship match held at Waterloo West High School.
MASON CITY — The NIACC volleyball team dropped a three-set decision to 2nd-ranked Iowa Central in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest last night at the NIACC gym. Iowa Central won 25-15, 25-18 and 25-10 to improve their records to 38-1 overall and 9-0 in the conference. Grace Tobin led NIACC with 11 kills, 10 digs, three aces and two blocks. Ryley Wetlaufer also had seven assists and four digs. NIACC wraps up the regular season with a record of 15-24 overall and 1-8 in the conference. NIACC turns right around to face Iowa Central again on Saturday in the Region XI-A tournament in Fort Dodge.
IOWA CITY — The Iowa offense must find a way to generate some kind of ground game in Saturday’s matchup against Wisconsin. The Badgers are allowing just over 53 yards of rushing per game.
That’s running back Tyler Goodson who says after a dismal offensive effort against Purdue they are looking to bounce back.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras says the Badger defense is always a challenge.
The offense did break through last year with a 28-7 win over Wisconsin in Iowa City.
Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 11 o’clock, with the pre-game starting at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO
AMES — Iowa State takes a #22 ranking on the road to West Virginia this week. The Cyclones climbed back into the Big 12 title hunt with a win over Oklahoma State and need a victory this week to remain there.
That’s ISU receiver Xavier Hutchinson who says the Cyclones are confident after the win over the Cowboys.
Hutchinson says his teammates have prepared him for a hostile environment.
Kickoff in Morgantown is scheduled for 1 o’clock Iowa time on Saturday
IOWA CITY — Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands says there are no automatics in wrestling. The Hawkeyes return nearly the entire lineup from last year’s team that won the NCAA title and COVID relief means the roster includes several sixth year and even seventh year seniors.
Brands says the Hawkeyes need to stay focused on getting better each day and not the expectations.
Iowa officials say more than 11,600 season tickets have been sold for the upcoming season.
HOUSTON (AP) — Nelson Cruz has been given Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy. Cruz received the award before Game 2 of the World Series. The 17-year MLB veteran and seven-time All-Star provided financial support to 1,200 families in his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic, during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also helped feed 700 families and provided the town with a fire engine, 80 firefighter uniforms and an ambulance. He organizes dentists and optometrists to go the town’s clinic for checkups, medicine and eyewear. Cruz was nominated by the Twins, who traded him to Tampa Bay in July. He joined Rod Carew, Dave Winfield and Kirby Puckett as Minnesota players to win the award.