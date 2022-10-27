Thursday October 27th Local Sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has apologized for publicly criticizing a reporter who asked him why he retains son Brian Ferentz as offensive coordinator with the Hawkeyes’ offense performing so poorly this season. Ferentz had said at his weekly news conference Tuesday that he had experienced an interrogation when Cleveland.com columnist Doug Lesmerises asked him about his son.. That exchange occurred at the news conference following the 54-10 loss at No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday. In his emailed apology to the media, Ferentz said he should not have been dismissive “of one of your colleagues” and that his questions were fair. “I have a high respect for the work that you do, and I am appreciative of how you cover our team,” Ferentz said in the statement. “You ask tough and pointed questions but do so with a high degree of professionalism. I tell our players to take the high road and yesterday, I did not do the same thing.”

IOWA CITY — Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell says he is focused on what is ahead. Losers of three straight, the Hawkeyes take a 3-4 record into Saturday’s game at home against Northwestern.

While frustrated with the results, Campbell is still looking forward to the remainder of the season.

Iowa’s worst in the nation offense has repeatedly put the defense in a tough spot but Campbell says there has been no finger pointing on the team.

Campbell says it is not one phase that is getting the Hawkeyes beat.

Kickoff at Kinnick Stadium is set for 2:30 on Saturday, with the pre-game starting at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers says he used the bye week to get some rest. The Cyclones are 3-4 overall and return to action at home on Saturday against Oklahoma.

Despite an 0-4 Big 12 record, Dekkers remains confident in what the Cyclones can still accomplish.

The Cyclones need to win three of their last five games to go bowling for a sixth straight year.

Iowa State’s offense found success at Texas with an up tempo style and Dekkers says there could be more of it.

Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames is scheduled for 11 o’clock on Saturday morning.

MASON CITY — The NIACC volleyball team closed out the regular season with a sophomore night loss to Iowa Lakes three sets to one, 21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20. Tiegan Barkema led the Trojans with 19 kills, 16 digs and two aces. Kyla Moore had seven kills, three digs , two blocks and one ace, while Ryley Wetlaufer had 37 assists, 10 digs, four kills, one ace and one block. NIACC drops to 10-26 overall and 3-6 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and will face second-seed Kirkwood in the opening round of the Region XI-B tournament in Cedar Rapids Saturday.

CORALVILLE — The pairings for next week’s state volleyball tournament in Coralville were finalized after Class 1A and 2A regional championship matches last night:

== Class 1A state quarterfinals Tuesday (numbers are seeds)

6:00 — #1 Springville vs. #8 Riverside

8:00 — #4 Ankeny Christian vs. #5 Don Bosco

6:00 — #2 North Tama vs. #7 Ackley-Geneva/Wellsburg-Steamboat Rock

8:00 — #3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. #6 Fort Madison Holy Trinity

== Class 2A state quarterfinals Tuesday

2:00 — #1 Dike-New Hartford vs. #8 Carroll Kuemper

4:00 — #4 Hinton vs. #5 Denver

2:00 — #2 Western Christian of Hull vs. #7 Sumner-Fredericksburg

4:00 — #3 Wapsie Valley vs. #6 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Semifinal matches will take place on Wednesday with championship matches being played on Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell had 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win against the San Antonio Spurs. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio at home Monday. Jalen McDaniels scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who hit a season-high 20 3-pointers. Keldon Johnson had a team-high 27 points for the Spurs, who were without guards Devin Vassell and Josh Primo due to injuries. Doug McDermott scored 19 points off the bench.