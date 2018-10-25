Thursday October 25th Local Sports

— Classes 1A and 2A have regional semifinal volleyball games tonight:

== 1A Region 4

North Butler at #1 Janesville

Newell-Fonda at North Iowa

== 2A Region 6

#6 Dike-New Hartford vs. Lake Mills at Charles City

MFL MarMac vs. #13 Hudson at Sumner

ESTHERVILLE — The NIACC volleyball team ended the regular season with a sweep at Iowa Lakes in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference action last night. The Lady Trojans won all three sets, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-14. Hannah Wagner had 18 kills, two aces and 15 digs while Kennedy Meister had 14 kills, five assists and 12 digs to lead NIACC. NIACC ends the regular season with a record of 22-14 overall and finished 3-6 in the conference. NIACC travels to Norfolk Nebraska this weekend for the Region XI-B tournament hosted by Northeast Community College. NIACC will face Hawkeye Community College on Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock, with the winner of that match facing the winner of the other semifinal involving Northeast and Southwestern on Sunday.

IOWA CITY — It will be about communication this week for the Iowa offense when the Hawkeyes visit 18th ranked Penn State. Beaver Stadium and its more than 106,000 fans is one of the loudest venues in college football and it is something Hawkeye quarterback Nate Stanley says they have prepared for.

Sophomore tackle Tristan Wirfs says the Hawkeyes have cranked up the sound in practice.

Saturday’s game will be a homecoming of sorts for Iowa’s Geno Stone. The sophomore defensive back is a native of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 on Saturday, with the pre-game starting at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.

AMES — Iowa State running back David Montgomery says it has not been too much too soon for quarterback Brock Purdy. The true freshman has led ISU to back-to-back wins and will get his second start this week against Texas Tech.

Montgomery says another reason for Iowa State’s success as of late has been the improvement of the offensive line.

Texas Tech is 5-2 and Montgomery says the Red Raider’s run defense has made a lot of strides.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 11 o’clock.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will gradually work in defensive end Everson Griffen this week in his return from mental health treatment, with his playing status for the upcoming game against New Orleans yet to be determined.

Griffen rejoined his teammates for practice on Wednesday, his first time on the field in almost six weeks. He was scheduled to speak with reporters afterward.

Coach Mike Zimmer said the team will evaluate Griffen at the end of the week before determining whether he’ll suit up against the Saints on Sunday night. Stephen Weatherly has started in Griffen’s place at right end for the past five games.

DES MOINES — With a nearly entire new roster Darian DeVries is ready for his debut season as Drake’s basketball coach. Only three scholarship players opted to return following Niko Medved’s one and only season on the bench.

DeVries says a key was adding some graduate transfers to give the Bulldogs some experience.

Drake opens the season at home on November eighth against Buena Vista.

TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 35 points, Kyle Lowry had 13 points and 10 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-105 on Wednesday night to improve to 5-0 and match the best start in franchise history.

Toronto won its 15th straight home game against Minnesota, extending its franchise record for consecutive home victories over a single opponent. The last time the Raptors lost at home to the Timberwolves was Jan. 21, 2004.

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, Derrick Rose had 16 and Taj Gibson 13 for Minnesota, which has yet to win back-to-back games this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns shot 5 for 17 and scored 14 points.

Minnesota guard Andrew Wiggins was inactive for only the second time in his career, sitting out because of a bruised right quadriceps. Wiggins, who is from suburban Toronto, left in the first quarter of Monday’s win over Indiana and did not return.