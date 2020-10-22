Thursday October 22nd Local Sports

— High school volleyball regionals:
== 1A Region 3 quarterfinals
#13 North Butler 3-0 Newman (25-15, 25-12, 25-7)
Bishop Garrigan 3-1 West Bend-Mallard (25-14, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23)
#1 Janesville 3-0 Clarksville (25-7, 25-12, 25-6)
AGWSR 3-0 Paton-Churdan (25-15, 25-20, 25-15)
== 1A Region 6 quarterfinals
#9 St. Ansgar 3-0 Nashua-Plainfield (25-17, 25-17, 25-8)
Turkey Valley 3-2 Tripoli (25-21, 12-25, 25-21, 17-25, 16-14)
#2 Wapsie Valley 3-0 Don Bosco (25-13, 25-17, 25-15)
Dunkerton 3-0 Edgewood-Colesburg (25-15, 25-22, 25-21)
== 2A Region 5 quarterfinals
Lake Mills 3-1 Central Springs (25-11, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15)
#15 Aplington-Parkersburg 3-0 Belmond-Klemme (25-15, 26-24, 25-5)
#3 Dike-New Hartford 3-0 Colfax-Mingo (25-15, 25-8, 25-8)
Pella Christian 3-0 Pleasantville (25-13, 25-23, 25-23)
== 3A Region 5 semifinals
#1 Osage 3-0 New Hampton (25-11, 25-11, 25-12)
#15 Forest City 3-0 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (25-7, 25-17, 25-18)
== 4A Region 6 semifinals tonight
Charles City at #8 West Delaware
WAVERLY — Clear Lake’s Justin Wright has qualified for the state cross country meet. The senior finished seventh at the 3A boys qualifying meet in Waverly yesterday with a time of 16:38. Eli Larson of Center Point-Urbana was the boys champion as Center Point-Urbana also took the team title with Marion and Decorah also qualifying their teams. Clear Lake finished in 5th place with 128 points. On the girls side in Waverly, Clear Lake finished 12th as a team with 304 points. Decorah, Waverly-Shell Rock and Center Point-Urbana finished in a three-way tie for first place with tiebreakers ordering them in that same place of finish first to third. Kiki Connell of Charles City won the meet in a time of 17:57 as the Comets finished fifth. Clear Lake’s best finish was from Jillian Enke, who placed 53rd overall in a time of 23:13.
Waverly full results — BOYS GIRLS
PLEASANT HILL — The Mason City High cross country teams had their seasons come to a close at the 4A qualifying meets at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill. On the girls side, Southeast Polk won with 42 points with Mason City finishing sixth with 166 points. Marcella Sierra had the best Mohawk time, finishing 28th in 21:40. Dowling took the boys team title with Mason City finishing sixth with 191 points. Breyden Christensen had the best Mohawk finish, ending 30th in a time of 18:01.
Pleasant Hill full results — BOYS GIRLS
— Class 1A and 2A are scheduled to have their state qualifying meets today, with area teams only listed below:
== 1A at Central Springs — Central Springs, Bishop Garrigan, Clarksville, Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, Newman, North Butler, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, St. Ansgar, West Fork, West Hancock
== 2A at Eagle Grove — Belmond-Klemme, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
== 2A at Jesup — Osage
IOWA CITY — Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras says preparation will help him overcome the jitters in his first collegiate start. The Hawkeyes open on Saturday at Purdue.
Petras is not sure what they will see from the Purdue defense. It will be former Hawkeye player Bob Diaco’s first game as Boilermaker defensive coordinator.
It will be an unusual setting with no fans there.
Kickoff between Iowa and Purdue is set for 2:30 Saturday with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO
AMES — Iowa State basketball coach Steve Prohm is putting the finishing touches on a 25-game schedule for the upcoming season. The Cyclones announced they will play at Mississippi State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on January 30.
Prohm says ISU does not plan on hosting its own tournament so the schedule will be limited to 25 games.
Prohm says with COVID every team will need to deal with disruptions.
The Cyclones are looking to bounce back from last year’s 12-20 record.