KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Thursday October 13th “The Midday Report”

October 13, 2022 12:31PM CDT
Share

For the latest

Trending

1

Homeless man accused of stealing truck from Mason City driveway
2

Osage man accused of missing Mason City woman's murder waives right to speedy trial, now set for April
3

Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local store cash register multiple times
4

Mason City man arrested on multiple burglary charges
5

Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges