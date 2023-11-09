Thursday November 9th Local Sports

TODAY:

== AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class A semifinal — West Hancock vs. Madrid — pre-game 9:30, kickoff 10:00

== AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Virginia Tech — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

CEDAR FALLS — West Hancock faces Madrid in the semifinal round of the Class A football playoffs at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls later this morning. The Eagles are back into the semifinals with a 10-1 record, while Madrid is 11-0 on the season. West Hancock has won eight straight games by an average margin of 41 points per contest after a loss in the third week of the season to district rival St. Ansgar. Eagles coach Mark Sanger says his team used that loss as a learning experience.

Sanger says Madrid is a program rich with tradition and his team will be challenged by the Tigers today, who are led by quarterback Preston Wicker, who has thrown for 699 yards and leads the team in rushing with 1558 yards and 25 touchdowns.

You can hear the West Hancock-Madrid game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at around 9:30 with the kickoff at the UNI-Dome slated for just after 10 o’clock. In the other Class A semifinal scheduled to be played at 1 o’clock, East Buchanan faces Woodbury Central.

== Class 4A semifinals this evening

4:00 — North Polk (9-2) vs. Lewis Central (9-2)

7:00 — Bondurant-Farrar (9-2) vs. Western Dubuque (10-1)

== 8-Man semifinals on Wednesday

Bishop Garrigan of Algona 34, Winfield-Mount Union 20

Bedford 31, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30

IOWA CITY — Every defense is a difficult challenge for the Iowa offense and this week will be no different when the Hawkeyes host Rutgers. The Hawkeyes are 7-2 and control their own destiny in the Big Ten West.

That’s sophomore tight end Addision Ostrenga who scored Iowa’s only touchdown in a 10-7 win over Northwestern. Rutgers is 6-3.

Ostrenga says injured tight end Luke Lachey has been helping him in practice.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano says the Scarlet Knights face a difficult challenge this week when they take a 6-3 record to Iowa. The Hawkeyes are 7-2.

Schiano says the Hawkeyes develop their players to fit their defense.

Iowa won at Rutgers 27-10 last season and the Scarlet Knights will be in search of their first win in the series.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30 with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

CHARLOTTE — Two of last year’s Final Four teams collide tonight when the 3rd-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women play 8th-ranked Virginia Tech in the Ally Tipoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who calls it a great early test.

Senior guard Gabbie Marshall is looking forward to the challenge.

Senior guard Kate Martin says Virginia Tech point guard Georgia Amoore will be tough to guard as will six-six center Liz Kitley.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 o’clock with the pre-game starting at 6:45 tonight on AM-1300 KGLO.

DALLAS (AP) — An NCAA review has concluded that the officiating in the women’s basketball national championship game between LSU and Iowa fell short of expectations. The review was pushed up to this summer after criticism about the calls in the game. LSU beat Iowa for its first national title. NCAA vice president for women’s basketball Lynn Holzman says officials were graded on the accuracy of their calls and the overall number was lower than it should have been. She says work will be done to improve.

AMES — The Iowa State men return to nonconference action tonight at home against Lindenwood. The Cyclones opened the season with an 85-44 win over Green Bay.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger. The Cyclones look improved on offense and Otzelberger says it begins with getting the ball in deep.

Otzelberger on what he wants to see against Lindenwood.

Lindenwood opened the season with an 84-52 loss at Nebraska.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries’ 36 points led Drake past Lipscomb 85-70 on Wednesday night.

DeVries also contributed five rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (1-0). Atin Wright scored 15 points, going 6 of 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range). Conor Enright went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

A.J McGinnis led the Bisons (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds and two steals. Lipscomb also got 16 points from Derrin Boyd. In addition, Owen McCormack had nine points.