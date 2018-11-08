Thursday November 8th Local Sports

CEDAR FALLS — The high school football semifinals start today at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, starting with Rockford facing Southeast Warren in the first of two 8-Man semifinals. Rockford ended a 23-game losing streak at the start of the season and currently sit at 10-1 overall. Rockford coach Torian Wolf says his coaching staff at the start of the season had the goal of making the team more competitive.

Wolf says he knows the Warriors will face a very dynamic team in Southeast Warren.

You can hear the Rockford-Southeast Warren game on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com and via the KGLO mobile app starting with the pre-game at 8:30, with kickoff at the UNI-Dome starting at 9 o’clock. The other 8-Man semifinal follows at 12:00 noon with New London facing Fremont Mills.

=== 3A semifinals tonight

5:30 — Epworth Western Dubuque vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

8:15 — Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Lewis Central

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Osage volleyball team is into the Class 3A semifinals after a five-set victory over Davenport Assumption yesterday. Osage took the first set 25-22, but dropped the next two by scores of 25-22 and 25-17. The Green Devils then took set four 25-17 and then secured the win with a 15-9 final set. Danielle Johnson had 19 kills and 10 digs to lead Osage. The Green Devils will face top-seed Carroll Kuemper in the semifinals at 2 o’clock this afternoon. Kuemper downed Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in three straight sets.

— Other 3A quarterfinals Wednesday

#2 Tipton 25-17-25-25 #7 New Hampton 23-25-23-19

#6 Mount Vernon 26-25-23-25, #3 MOC-Floyd Valley 24-11-25-18

— 2A quarterfinals Wednesday

#1 Beckman Catholic 25-25-25, #8 Wilton 21-13-17

#4 Unity Christian 25-25-25, #5 Dike-New Hartford 22-13-19

#2 Western Christian 24-22-25-25-15, #7 Treynor 26-25-19-10-11

#3 Sidney 27-25-20-25, #6 Tri-Center 25-17-25-16

— 1A quarterfinals Wednesday

#1 Janesville 25-25-25, #8 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14-21-13

#5 Tripoli 21-25-25-25, #4 Starmont 25-19-21-21

#2 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 25-25-25, #7 East Mills 17-14-20

#3 Fort Madison Holy Trinity Catholic 25-26-25 #6 Montezuma 22-24-17

IOWA CITY — Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery says junior point guard Jordan Bohannon may play in Thursday night’s season opener against Missouri-Kansas City. Bohannon missed Sunday’s exhibition game for what McCaffery called a “bad bruise”.

McCaffery says the Hawkeyes want to establish a style of play early.

McCaffery believes this team can become more consistent from the perimeter.

You’ll hear the Iowa-UMKC game tonight on KGLO starting with the pre-game at 6:00 with the tipoff at 7:00

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes say they remain motivated for the final three games of the season. Two straight heartbreaking road losses ended their Big Ten Title hopes and they now get set to host west division leader Northwestern.

That’s quarterback Nate Stanley. Safety Amani Hooker says there is no quit in this team.

Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin says while the Wildcats are known for offense it is their defense that has led them to the top of the division.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30, with the pre-game starting at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.