Thursday November 3rd Local Sports

CORALVILLE — The State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville concludes today after Wednesday’s semifinal round:

— Wednesday’s Semifinals

= Class 5A Semifinals

Iowa City Liberty 25-25-18-25, Ankeny Centennial 21-19-25-22

Pleasant Valley 25-25-25, West Des Moines Valley 15-21-20

= Class 4A Semifinals

Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-25-25, Western Dubuque 20-19-22

Clear Creek-Amana 25-22-18-25-15, North Scott 22-25-25-18-6

= Class 3A Semifinals

Sioux Center 22-25-30-26, Des Moines Christian 25-20-28-24

Davenport Assumption 25-28-25, Mount Vernon 19-26-20

= Class 2A Semifinals

Dike-New Hartford 25-25-25, Hinton 14-20-11

Western Christian of Hull 25-25-25, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 16-21-11

= Class 1A Semifinals

Ankeny Christian 25-25-25, Springville 10-19-22

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-20-25, AGWSR 17-14-25-18

— Today’s championship matches

= 5A Championship — 10:00 a.m. – Iowa City Liberty (32-8) vs. Pleasant Valley (29-6)

= 4A Championship — 12:15 p.m. – Cedar Rapids Xavier (32-4) vs. Clear Creek-Amana (34-10)

= 3A Championship — 2:30 p.m. – Sioux Center (32-3) vs. Davenport Assumption (32-7)

= 2A Championship — 4:45 p.m. – Dike-New Hartford (44-2) vs. Western Christian of Hull (42-5)

= 1A Championship — 7:00 p.m. – Ankeny Christian (38-3) vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (34-9)

BOONE — The quarterfinal round of the state high school football playoffs start tonight with 8-Man quarterfinal games:

Pod A — #10 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (9-1) at #1 Remsen St. Mary’s (10-0)

Pod B — Fremont-Mills (8-2) at #6 Lenox (10-0)

Pod C — #5 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-1) at #7 Newell-Fonda (9-1)

Pod D — Montezuma (9-2) at #2 WACO (11-0)

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — T.J. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on his first full day with the Minnesota Vikings after arriving in a trade with the Detroit Lions. The fourth-year tight end out of The University of Iowa has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow. He also moved from last place to first in the NFC North. The Lions are 1-6. The Vikings are 6-1. The Vikings now have another proven field-stretching option for quarterback Kirk Cousins to pass to and help keep some of the opposing defensive attention off wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook. With 395 receiving yards, Hockenson has the highest seven-game total of his career. He has a league-leading average of 15.2 yards per catch among qualifying tight ends. Hockenson made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and has 2,068 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 186 catches in 47 games.

AMES — West Virginia coach Neal Brown says Jack Trice Stadium is one of the toughest venues in the Big 12. The Mountaineers take a 1-4 conference record into a game against 0-5 Iowa State.

Brown says the Cyclones have consistently been the best defensive team in the Big 12.

Both teams are 3-5 overall.

Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium is scheduled for 2:30

AMES — No. 8 Iowa State women’s basketball team overpowered Winona State 104-47 in exhibition on Wednesday night. The Cyclones shot 50 percent from the field as they surpassed 100 points on the night. Iowa State shot nearly 50% and hit nine 3-pointers in the first half to overwhelm the visitors. The Warriors committed 17 turnovers leading to 24 of the Cyclone’s 53 points through the first and second quarters. ISU continued the dominance in the second half, making 19-of-36 field goals. Four Cyclone players were in double-figures with Stephanie Soares leading the way with 26 points. Ashley Joens and Nyamer Diew each had 13 while Morgan Kane added 11. Iowa State opens up the regular season on Monday night hosting Cleveland State.