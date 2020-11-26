Local News
Iowa sees most COVID deaths reported in a 24-hour period
Thursday November 26th KGLO Morning News
Nov 26, 2020 @ 7:26am
Listen to the KGO Morning News from Thursday November 26th
Trending
Death at Cerro Gordo County Jail investigated
Four north-central Iowans dead of COVID, active cases increase by 300 over the weekend in north-central Iowa
Community Health Center moving COVID test site
North-central Iowa sees 10,000th COVID case -- Cerro Gordo County passes 3000 mark -- state goes over 200K since start of pandemic
Hinson says people expect Trump to be able to pursue ‘legal remedies’
