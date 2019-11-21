      Breaking News
Honken execution halted by US District Judge

Thursday November 21 “The Midday Report”

Nov 21, 2019 @ 12:34pm

Listen back to “The Midday Report” from Thursday November 21st

 

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO News Team
KGLO & KRIB Sports
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Hampton man dead after single vehicle accident