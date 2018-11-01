Thursday November 1st Local Sports

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye women are ranked 13th in the Associated Press preseason poll. The Hawkeyes return six of their top seven scorers from last year’s team that won 24 games and played in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder is not concerned about her team handling expectations.

As she begins her 18th season as the Iowa coach Bluder says this could be her best Hawkeye team.

Big things are also expected from senior center Megan Gustafson. The preseason Big Ten Player of the Year led the country in scoring as a junior.

Junior Makenzie Meyer from Mason City is also among the starters returning for the Hawkeyes, who open the regular season at home on November 9th against Oral Roberts.

IOWA CITY — Iowa is in bounce back mode as the Hawkeyes get set to visit Purdue. The Hawks had their three game winning streak snapped with a 30-24 loss at Penn State and need a win to keep their hopes alive in the West Division.

That’s safety Jake Gervase. Senior guard Dalton Ferguson says they are not concerned about the big picture.

The Iowa offense struggled with Penn State’s pressure last week and quarterback Nate Stanley says Purdue will provide a similar challenge.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30, with the pre-game starting at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES —- Kyle Kempt still enjoys his role as captain even if he is no longer Iowa State’s starting quarterback. Kempt was granted a sixth-year but was injured in a season opening loss at Iowa. He has been sidelined as freshman Brock Purdy has led the Cyclones to three straight wins.

Kempt feels 100 percent though he is wearing a brace on his knee. He says there were times he did not think he would be able to return this season.

Kempt is not surprised at the success Brock Purdy has enjoyed.

Iowa State travels to Kansas on Saturday for an 11 o’clock kickoff.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Rose scored a career-high 50 points, turning back the clock to his prime years and lifting the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Utah Jazz 128-125 on Wednesday night.

Rose was in tears after the game as he walked off the court serenaded by chants of “MVP! MVP!” from the home crowd. The 30-year-old point guard has been derailed by injuries since he was the 2011 NBA MVP.

He had 34 points in the second half and 15 in a tightly contested fourth quarter as the Wolves held off the Jazz. His basket down low with 30 seconds remaining put Minnesota up for good, and he made two free throws with 13.8 seconds left to preserve a three-point lead.

Rudy Gobert missed a game-tying attempt in the final minute for Utah, and the Timberwolves grabbed the rebound to ensure Rose’s big night wasn’t wasted.

One of Rose’s biggest shots was a corner 3-pointer that tied the game at 119. That gave him 44 points, which matched his previous high set during the 2011 playoffs with Chicago. His regular-season best had been 42 points.

Rose tied it at 110 with one of his patented layups, giving him 41 points. He weaved through traffic and made the off-balance shot, showing glimpses of the moves that once made him an elite player and the top pick in the 2008 draft.

Making his first start of the season, Rose scored 19 points in the third quarter as the Timberwolves took a five-point lead into the fourth. Karl-Anthony Towns added nine of his 28 points in the period.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves ruled out All-Star Jimmy Butler for their game against Utah last night for what they’re calling “precautionary rest.”

Coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters at the morning shootaround Wednesday that Butler’s absence wasn’t related to his trade request. Butler scored 32 points in 37 minutes in Minnesota’s win Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Players didn’t practice Tuesday.

Thibodeau was noncommittal about whether Butler would join the team on the upcoming road trip, with the first stop Friday to face the Golden State Warriors.

The Wolves also declared point guard Jeff Teague out against the Jazz with a sore left knee. He was hurt in the game against the Lakers.