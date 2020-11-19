      Weather Alert

Thursday November 19th “The Midday Report”

Nov 19, 2020 @ 12:35pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Thursday November 19th

 

For the latest

Trending
BREAKING NEWS -- Reynolds orders new mandates including face mask usage --- click on story to watch her statement to the state
Reynolds to announce new steps to fight COVID-19 in an address to state at 6:05 PM tonight
North-central Iowa active COVID cases go from 3000 to 4000 in just four days, death toll for area since start of pandemic hits 100
Former Clear Lake city councilwoman remembered for her dedication to the community
Number of north-central Iowans hospitalized with COVID at all-time high