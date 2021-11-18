Thursday November 18th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class A championship game — West Hancock vs. Grundy Center — pre-game 12:35, kickoff 1:05
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Alabama State — pre-game 5:00, tipoff 6:00
CEDAR FALLS — For the second time in three years, West Hancock faces Grundy Center in the Class A football state championship game. The top-ranked Eagles won the 2019 contest, but second-ranked Grundy Center beat West Hancock in the quarterfinals of the 2020 postseason on their way to a runner-up finish. West Hancock coach Mark Sanger says the one similarity when comparing his 2019 championship team and this year’s team is both have strong senior leadership.
West Hancock will once again have to try to contain quarterback Logan Knacck, who has passed for 1524 yards and 20 touchdowns and also ran the ball for a team-high 784 yards and 14 touchdowns, as well as Dayne Zinkula, who has rushed for 781 yards and seven touchdowns.
Grundy Center coach Travis Zajac says it’s only fitting that these teams are meeting in the championship game.
Zajac expects a hard fought game.
You can hear live & local coverage of West Hancock and Grundy Center starting with the pregame at 12:35 with the kickoff at 1:05 on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com.
— other championship games today:
8-Man — 9:30 AM — #3 Easton Valley (12-0) vs. #2 CAM (12-0)
Class 1A — 4:00 PM — #6 West Sioux (11-1) vs. #1 Van Meter (12-0)
Class 4A — 7:00 — #4 Lewis Central (10-2) vs. #2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-1)
DES MOINES — Two Osage players were named to All-State teams released on Wednesday by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. Junior Claudia Aschenbrenner and senior Meredith Street made the 2A third team. They along with senior Kaebre Sullivan were also named to the Class 2A Northeast All-District team. Also from the area making that district team were Alivea Harms of Central Springs and Leah Moen of Lake Mills.
== Making the Class 1A North Central All-District team were Jaci Woods and Kennedy Schwiesow of St. Ansgar and Leah Kramersmeier of North Iowa.
== Making the Class 3A Central All-District team were Xada Johnson of Clear Lake, Keevan Jones and Shae Dillavou of Forest City, and Chloe Frank of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
You can see the full list of All-State and All-District players by clicking here.
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 with an 87-67 win over Southern at home on Wednesday night. The Hawkeyes connected on 33 of 38 free throws and there were 46 fouls called in the game.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Caitlin Clark had a triple double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Iowa will host Drake on Sunday afternoon in a game you’ll hear on KGLO starting at about 2 o’clock.
DES MOINES — Drake hosts 14th ranked Iowa State in an in-state women’s basketball contest tonight in Des Moines. Under first year coach Allison Pohlman the Bulldogs are 1-1 and looking to bounce back from a home loss to South Dakota. Pohlman says this is a typical Bill Fennelly coached Cyclone squad.
The Cyclones are 2-0 and Fennelly says the in-state games are big for all of the teams.
This will be ISU’s first road game of the season.