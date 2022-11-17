Thursday November 17th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class A state football championship — West Hancock vs. Grundy Center — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 12:35, kickoff 1:05

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Kansas State — pre-game 7:45, tipoff 8:00

CEDAR FALLS — For the third time in four years, West Hancock and Grundy Center meet in the Class A football championship game this afternoon at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. West Hancock won the 2019 and 2021 championship games by 21-17 and 19-14 margins, while Grundy Center beat West Hancock in the 2020 quarterfinal round by a 20-14 score. West Hancock coach Mark Sanger says both programs should take pride in the success of the last four seasons.

Sanger says fans watching today’s game will see two different styles of offense.

Sanger says Grundy Center’s athleticism will provide a challenge for West Hancock today

Both teams are 12-0 heading into today’s game. You can hear the West Hancock-Grundy Center game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game Show shortly after 12:30 with the kickoff from the UNI-Dome scheduled for 1:05 PM.

CEDAR FALLS — Two other state championship games will be played today:

== 8-Man

9:30 AM — WACO (13-0) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (12-0)

== Class 4A

7:00 PM — Lewis Central (12-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-0)

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s run defense faces a tough challenge in Saturday’s game at Minnesota. Gopher running back Mo Ibrahim s averaging a shade over 140 yards on the ground in Big Ten play and has 18 touchdowns.

That’s Iowa linebacker Seth Benson. The Hawkeyes won last year’s game 27-22 in Iowa City but the Minnesota offense rolled up 189 yards of rushing and had 83 snaps. After a 3-4 start the Hawkeyes have won three straight. Senior linebacker Jack Campbell.

Campbell never wavered in his belief the Hawkeyes would turn their fortunes around.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 3 o’clock with the pre-game at 1 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY — The Iowa men’s basketball team used a 19-3 first half run to take command in an 83-67 win at Seton Hall last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Kris Murray tied a career high with 29 points, Tony Perkins had 18 and Filip Rebraca had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Hawkeyes were 28 of 33 at the foul line.

Rebraca says defense was the key to the win.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says the Hawkeyes answered the physical challenge from Seton Hall.

The Hawkeyes only made five three pointers and only attempted 16.

Iowa is off until Monday when they host Omaha.

IOWA CITY — The 4th-ranked Iowa women play their second straight road game tonight with a visit to Kansas State. The Hawks are 3-0 and coach Lisa Bluder says they will need to handle K-State’s pressure defense.

Bluder says the Hawkeyes need to be able to guard the dribble.

Iowa is averaging 98 points but connecting on less than 67 percent from the foul line. They made only 17 of 30 in Sunday’s overtime win at Drake.

Tipoff tonight is scheduled for 8 o’clock with the pre-game at 7:45 on AM-1300 KGLO

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85. Emily Ryan’s 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining gave Iowa State an 86-85 lead after Northern Iowa had erased a 13-point deficit early in the fourth quarter. Ryan added a jumper in the lane 48 seconds later to extend the lead. Northern Iowa had a chance to tie it, but Kayla Laube’s 3-point attempt hit off the side of the rim with 1 second left. Grace Boffeli led Northern Iowa with 26 points.

MASON CITY — Iowa Central swept NIACC in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference wrestling doubleheader on Wednesday night at home. In the first-ever NIACC women’s home meet, #6 Iowa Central topped #8 NIACC 34-21. NIACC picked up wins from Chiara Barbieri at 101, Tatiana Hernandez at 109, top-ranked Laken Leinhard at 143 and Valerie Smith at 235. NIACC is 0-2 in duals. Iowa Central won the final four weights of the men’s meet for a 30-18 decision. NIACC picked up pins from Isaac Church at 141, Lucas Willis at 157 and Ryan Van Donseleaar at 165. The NIACC men will travel to the Coe College Invitational on Saturday, while the NIACC women are off until January 19th when they travel to Ellsworth for a conference dual.