Thursday November 12th Local Sports
CEDAR FALLS — The high school football state semifinals start at the UNI-Dome today with officials announcing on Wednesday new restrictions for the event. The Iowa High School Athletic Association says after discussions with the University of Northern Iowa, the Black Hawk County Health Department and state officials, the decision was made to limit spectator capacity for this weekend’s semifinals and next week’s finals. Ticket sales will be capped at 2400 spectators per game, or around 15% of the UNI-Dome’s capacity. In addition to the attendance cap, mask mandates are in effect for spectators at the UNI-Dome and officials are encouraging spectators to observe other health safety precautions while visiting the Cedar Falls area over the next two weeks.
Release from IHSAA regarding COVID protocols for semifinals and finals
— 8-Man semifinals today
9:00 — #2 St. Mary’s of Remsen (9-0) vs. #4 Montezuma (10-0)
12:30 — #1 Don Bosco (9-0) vs. #6 Fremont-Mills (7-1)
— 3A semifinals today
4:00 — #2 Harlan (10-0) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-2)
7:30 — #3 Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0) vs. North Scott (7-1)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have given up on trying to host larger crowds and will no longer seek permission to sell tickets to fans for their remaining home games. The Vikings said in a statement Wednesday that players, coaches and staff miss the energy and passion that fans bring on game day. But the team says Minnesota’s rising infection and hospitalization rates mean they’re giving up on trying to increase crowds beyond the 250-person limit right now of family and friends of players and staff. The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported a record 56 new deaths from COVID-19, a more than 55% jump from the state’s previous record of 36 deaths, reported on Friday.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa completed its 2025 football schedule with nonconference home games against Florida Atlantic and Massachusetts. The Hawkeyes will open the season against Florida Atlantic on Aug. 30 and host UMass on Nov. 15. The Cy-Hawk Series game against Iowa State will be played on Ames Sept. 6. Iowa has not played football against either Florida Atlantic or UMass. The Hawks’ Big Ten schedule in 2025 features home games against Ohio State, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue and Rutgers. Big Ten road games are at Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan and Nebraska.
UNDATED (AP) — Seniors Luka Garza of Iowa and Baylor’s Jared Butler headline The Associated Press preseason All-America team. Garza was the lone unanimous choice, receiving all 64 votes from a nationwide media panel. They were joined by Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham, Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu, Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert and Arizona State senior Remy Martin. Kispert and Martin tied for the final spot with 26 votes each
AMES — Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly says lofty expectations are good for the program. The Cyclones return their top four scorers from last season’s team that finished 18-11. They are ranked 15th in the A-P preseason poll.
Junior Ashley Joens averaged 20 and-a-half points a year ago and Kristin Scott returns after averaging more than 14 points as a junior.
Fennelly says the Cyclones know in the midst of a pandemic they need to take it day by day.
The Cyclones open at home on November 25 against Nebraska-Omaha.