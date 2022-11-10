Thursday November 10th Local Sports

TODAY:

Class A semifinal — West Hancock vs. Lynnville-Sully — kickoff 10:00

Iowa women vs. Evansville — tipoff 6:30

CEDAR FALLS — Defending state champion West Hancock faces Lynnville-Sully in the Class A semifinals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls this morning. West Hancock coach Mark Sanger says good work by his program has resulted in another trip to the UNI-Dome.

Sanger says Lynnville-Sully will be challenging for his club.

In the other Class A game at 1 o'clock, Woodbury Central faces Grundy Center.

— Class 4A semifinals today

4:00— #5 Carlisle (10-1) vs. #3 Lewis Central (11-0)

7:00—#6 North Scott (9-2) vs. #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0)

— 8-Man semifinals Wednesday

WACO 29, Newell-Fonda 21

Remsen St. Mary’s 42, Lenox 20

MASON CITY — Newman seniors Max Burt and Doug Taylor have signed national letters of intent to play baseball at The University of Iowa. The Class 1A first-team all-staters inked their letters on Wednesday afternoon. Burt talks about his decision on wanting to be a Hawkeye.

Taylor says his decision was made quickly after attending a camp.

Burt and Taylor talk about being teammates and both heading to Iowa City.

Taylor was 9-1 in his junior season with a 1.73 ERA in being the Top of Iowa Conference East Division Player of the Year. Burt was .465 in his junior year with 48 runs batted in.

IOWA CITY — Iowa sophomore tackle Mason Richman says the Hawkeyes are motivated to turn the series against Wisconsin around. The Badgers have won five of the last six and eight of the last 10 in the series.

The last time these teams met in Iowa City was during the 2020 COVID season and the Hawkeyes claimed a 28-7 win.

The Iowa offense has shown signs of life the last two weeks in wins over Northwestern and Purdue.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30

DES MOINES — Tucker DeVries scored 22 points and added eight rebounds and Drake raced out to an 18-0 lead in an 80-48 win over Indiana-Purdue of Indianapolis.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. With Roman Penn out with an injury freshman Connor Enright stepped in at point guard and finished with 10 points and four assists.

Next up for Drake is a home game against Wofford on Monday

IOWA CITY — The 4th-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women return to action at home tonight against Evansville. The Hawkeyes opened with a lopsided win over Southern and junior guard Caitlin Clark says they won’t get caught looking ahead to Sunday’s in-state game at Drake.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder says after one game she likes the added depth on this team.

Evansville opened with a victory over Eastern Kentucky.