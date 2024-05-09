Thursday May 9th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Seatlle — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa and Trevor Larnach hit consecutive home runs for Minnesota in the first inning off Seattle starter George Kirby as the Twins hung on to beat the Mariners 6-3 and help Chris Paddack win his fourth straight start. Willi Castro went deep in the second and hit an RBI triple in the fourth that put the Twins in front by three. That gave Paddack enough fuel to extend his career-long winning streak. He matched his Twins best with 10 strikeouts while pitching into the sixth and allowed a solo homer to Mitch Garver for the only run against him.

MASON CITY — For the second straight year, a NIACC softball player has the selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division II offensive player of the year. Sophomore shortstop Katy Olive received the honor and was a first-team all-region selection as an infielder after hitting .472 with 27 home runs and 20 doubles. Olive set single-season school records with her 92 hits, 95 runs scored, 81 RBI and 70 stolen bases. Sophomore Madisyn Kelley was a first-team all-region selection as a catcher, while freshman pitcher Izzy Sloan and sophomore infielder Emily Jones were also first-team selections. Freshmen pitcher Macy Kellar and infielder Madisyn Bauer were honorable mention all-region selections.

CLEAR LAKE — Girls and boys state qualifying track meets take place later today. Looking at where area schools will be at:

== Class 4A at Norwalk — Mason City High

== Class 3A at Clear Lake — Clear Lake, Charles City, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

== Class 2A at Denver — Osage

== Class 2A at Dike-New Hartford — Central Springs

== Class 2A at Manson Northwest Webster — Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

== Class 1A at St. Ansgar — Belmond-Klemme, Clear Lake Classical, Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, Newman, North Butler, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, St. Ansgar, West Fork, West Hancock

HUMBOLDT — Clear Lake finished fourth at the Class 3A sectional boys golf tournament at Humboldt on Wednesday. North Polk won the tournament with a 296, Humboldt was second with a 304, Webster City was third with a 307 while the Lions had a 309.

LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills won the Class 1A sectional boys golf tournament they hosted at Rice Lake Golf & Country Club. The Bulldogs had a 323, North Butler was the runner-up with a 340. With Lake Mills winning the tournament, Newman also qualified as a team as they finished third with a 369. Garrett Ham of Lake Mills was the medalist with a 71.

NASHUA — BCLUW won the Class 1A sectional boys golf tournament at Nashua. They had a 337, while Don Bosco was the other team qualifier with a 358. Nashua-Plainfield finished tied for fourth with a 368, while St. Ansgar was sixth with a 380.

GRAETTINGER — Bishop Garrigan won the Class 1A sectional boys golf tournament at Graettinger with a 332. North Union was second with a 335. West Hancock finished fourth with a 377

CLERMONT — Osage qualified as a team for the district competition at the Class 2A sectional boys golf tournament at North Fayette Valley. Aplington-Parkersburg won the tournament with a 297, while the Green Devils were second with a 300. Forest City was third with a 324, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was fourth with a 328, while Central Springs was seventh with a 350. Heath Voigt of Osage was the medalist with a 71, while Tucker Stangel finished second with a 74.

MASON CITY — The Mason City High boys tennis team is sending both of their doubles teams to the state tournament. The pairing of Reed Kruger and Justin Yarahmadi beat their teammates Sander Tompkins and Seth VandenBerg 7-5 and 6-0 in the Class 2A district final on their home court on Wednesday afternoon. The two teams will head to the 2A individual state tennis tournament in Iowa City on May 21st and 22nd.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Star sports columnist Gregg Doyel will not cover the Indiana Fever in person this season after an awkward interaction with No. 1 WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark. Gannett, the newspaper’s parent company, made the announcement. Doyel made a heart gesture with his hands at the start of an interaction with Clark at a news conference and told her if she made that gesture to him they would get along fine. Doyel was roundly panned for the comments. He has apologized. Former Star sports writer Bob Kravitz, citing anonymous sources, first reported the decision and also that Doyel had been suspended for two weeks, which a Gannett spokesman would not confirm. Doyel’s most recent column appeared April 29.

IOWA CITY — Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins is looking for a big final season after deciding not to enter the NFL Draft. The native of Indianapolis led the country with 171 tackles last season but was not named the winner of the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker.

Higgins wants to be even more of a leader next season and help bring along some of the younger linebackers.

One of the younger linebackers who shined during spring drills was junior Karson Sharar. The Iowa Falls native appeared in all 14 games last season.

The Hawkeyes open next season at home on August 31st against Illinois State.