Thursday May 5th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Baltimore — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:05
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Ramón Urías each hit a two-run homer during Baltimore’s six-run third inning, and the Orioles went on to a 9-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The first-place Twins lost for the just the second time in 13 games. Dylan Bundy allowed nine runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings against his former team. Carlos Correa homered for Minnesota. Orioles reliever Cionel Pérez went two innings to earn the win. The Baltimore infield turned five double plays in the first seven innings.
IOWA FALLS — The NIACC baseball team beat Ellsworth 12-7 in conference play on Wednesday afternoon in Iowa Falls. Ike Mezzenga and Cole Fuecker each homered and had three hits and three RBI. Logan Milene was 4-for-6 with two doubles and three RBI, while Cayden Nicoletto was 3-for-6 with two RBI. NIACC improves to 32-16 overall and 19-11 in the conference and will wrap up the regular season with a three-game home series with Northeast Community College this weekend. Saturday’s doubleheader starts at 1 o’clock while Sunday’s single game starts at noon.
IOWA CITY — Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller hopes a normal schedule with a full non-conference slate will help Big Ten teams when it comes to NCAA selection time. A year ago, the Big Ten played a conference-only schedule and it was costly. Only conference champ Nebraska and runner-up Maryland made the field of 64.
And it stopped the momentum Big Ten baseball had prior to COVID. Four teams made the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and Michigan made it all the way to the College World Series championship.
The Hawkeyes are 26-15 overall and currently fourth in the Big Ten. They host Purdue in a three game series this weekend.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a hat trick and Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice for the Minnesota Wild, who snapped back at the St. Louis Blues with a 6-2 victory to even their first-round playoff series at one game apiece. Frederic Gaudreau and Kaprizov scored on the power play for the Wild. They went 0 for 6 with the man advantage in their 4-0 defeat in Game 1. Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves for Minnesota. Jordan Kyrou’s rebound midway through the second period on a power play finally put the Blues on the board. Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist.
FOREST CITY — Conference track meets highlight the high school spring sports schedule later this afternoon:
4:00 — Top of Iowa Conference girls and boys — Waldorf University, Forest City
5:00 — North Central Conference girls — Lions Field, Clear Lake
5:00 — North Central Conference boys — Cadet Field, Iowa Falls
5:00 — Northeast Iowa Conference girls and boys — Waverly-Shell Rock High School
WAUKEE — The Mason City High girls finished fifth at the CIML Iowa Conference track meet on Wednesday in Waukee. The River Hawks got two second-place finishes from Jada Williams in the 100 and 200, as well as runner-up placements in the sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relays. Audra Mulholland finished third in the 1500. The Mason City High boys finished second to Waukee Northwest at the CIML Iowa Conference boys track meet in Fort Dodge on Wednesday. Full results of the meet were not immediately available. Both River Hawk teams now prepare for their state qualifying meets next Thursday in Fort Dodge.
DES MOINES — There will soon be a change in state restrictions on sports agents. For nearly a year, college athletes have been able to profit from the use of their name, image or likeness in commercials, on clothing or used in other ways. NCAA rules let them hire an agent to strike those deals.
Senator Craig Johnson of Independence says the new state law will ensure agents don’t exploit Iowa college athletes. “The bill changes the current prohibition against an agent giving an athlete anything of value prior to signing a professional contract to instead prohibit giving anything of value to the agent or another that results in the athlete losing their scholarship,” Johnson said.
Representative Anne Osmundson of Volga says the new Iowa law will align with how other states are regulating agents. “It gives our collegiate athletes protections when working with an athletic agent and it keeps Iowa in compliance with NCAA regulations,” Osmundson says.
The House unanimously voted to make this move a year ago and the Iowa Senate took a final vote on the bill in March. The law takes effect on July 1st.