Thursday May 4th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox — pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 for their third straight victory. Luis Robert Jr. homered as Chicago secured its first series win of the season. Tim Anderson and Yasmani Grandal each had three hits and Keynan Middleton worked the ninth for his first save of the season. The White Sox will try for a three-game series sweep on Thursday afternoon. They dropped 10 in a row before their win streak. Carlos Correa had two RBIs for Minnesota, and Nick Gordon homered for the second straight day.

MASON CITY — The NIACC baseball team swept Indian Hills at Roosevelt Field on Wednesday afternoon. The Trojans took the opener 12-2 in five innings. Bennett McCollow hit two of NIACC’s four home runs in the opener. It was the fifth time in his career that McCollow has had at least a two-home run game. McCollow now has 14 home runs on the season and 26 for his career, tying him for fourth on the school’s career home run list. NIACC scored two in the first and one in the second before breaking open the game with a nine-run third. NIACC then pounded out 12 hits in the nightcap in a 9-1 win. Will Couchman had two home runs while Alex Berreth hit a grand slam in the sixth. NIACC is now 20-27 overall and 16-14 in the conference. They’ll wrap up the regular season this weekend with a three-game series at Iowa Lakes Friday and Saturday.

IOWA CITY — Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller feels the pitching is lined up for Friday’s start of a three-game Big Ten series against Ohio State. Sunday starter Ty Langenberg tossed one inning in Tuesday night’s win over Illinois State and Saturday starter Brody Brecht threw one inning as well. He lasted only 35 pitches in last weekend’s 9-6 win at Penn State.

Saturday starter Marcus Morgan also had a rough start. He only logged an inning and a third in an 8-3 loss in the second game of a doubleheader at Penn State.

Heller says short outings from the starters put too much pressure on the bullpen and are tough to overcome.

Iowa is 8-6 in the Big Ten. Ohio State took two of three last weekend from Illinois. The Buckeyes are 5-13 in the conference.

Heller says it is not about the standing but how well the Hawkeyes perform.

Heller says a key down the stretch will be getting quality starts on the mound and maintaining balance up and down the lineup.

The Hawkeyes are 32-11 overall.

MASON CITY — High school conference track meets take place today around north-central Iowa:

== The Mason City High girls are at the Iowa Alliance Conference meet in Ames, while the boys are at the conference meet hosted by Waterloo East at Memorial Stadium

== The Clear Lake girls are at the North Central Conference meet hosted by St. Edmond at Dodger Stadium in Fort Dodge, while the boys meet is at Webster City

== The Top of Iowa Conference West Division girls and boys meet will be hosted by Bishop Garrigan in Algona, while the East Division girls and boys meet will be at Nashua-Plainfield.

== Charles City’s boys and girls teams are at the Northeast Iowa Conference meet hosted by New Hampton

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake boys won the North Central Conference tennis tournament on Wednesday on their home court. The Lions had 29 points. Nevada, playing in the tournament as a non-conference member, was second with 16 points. Iowa Falls-Alden was third with 12 points. Cabot Neuberger won the singles title for the Lions, while Clear Lake’s Ben Loge and Justin Kerr won the doubles title, beating teammates Nick Brcka and Leif Lundberg in the final. The Clear Lake girls were fifth in the North Central Conference tournament held in Fort Dodge. No individual results for Clear Lake were immediately available.

KNOXVILLE — Knoxville Raceway hopes to finally open its season on Saturday night. The famed sprint car track has postponed the first three weeks of the season, including a two-day World of Outlaw event two weeks ago.

That’s race director John McCoy who says unlike the sport of baseball rescheduling race dates is not usually an option.

McCoy says normally the month of April has caused few problems.

McCoy says Knoxville is not alone in having weather issues during April.

For more about their schedule, head to knoxvilleraceway.com