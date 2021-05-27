Thursday May 27th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High baseball vs. Decorah — 7:00
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer, leading the Minnesota Twins over Baltimore 3-2 for a three-game sweep of the major league-worst Orioles. Michael Pineda allowed one run and three hits over six innings in his first start since May 13 following a trip to the injured list caused by a thigh abscess. He struck out eight and walked two, and fell behind in the first on Trey Mancini’s 11th home run. Minnesota rallied to win for the sixth time in seven games and extend its winning streak to a season-high four. The Twins have beaten Baltimore 15 straight times.
CHARLES CITY — The Mason City High baseball team bounced back from a season-opening doubleheader loss to beat Charles City on the road last night, 10-0 in five innings. Ethen Roberts pitched four innings and struck out six, while Carter Thomas pitched the fifth and struck out two. Jake Hold had four runs batted in while James Fingalsen knocked in two. Mason City is 1-2 on the season and will host Decorah tonight at 7 o’clock in a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com.
MASON CITY — Newman moves to 2-0 on the season as the 4th-ranked Knights had an 11-1, five-inning win over North Butler at home last night in Top of Iowa Conference East Division play. Cole Nelson struck out eight in picking up the win. Newman is 3-0 and travels to Nashua-Plainfield on Friday.
— other baseball last night
Northwood-Kensett 4, Nashua-Plainfield 0
West Fork 1, Rockford 0
Osage 12, Central Springs 11
Forest City 14, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4
North Iowa 6, North Union 0
West Hancock 3, Eagle Grove 2
— high school softball
Central Springs 12, Osage 0
Nashua-Plainfield 13, Northwood-Kensett 3
West Fork 12, Rockford 1
St. Ansgar 14, South WInneshiek 4
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 17, Forest City 5
North Union 14, North Iowa 2
Eagle Grove 21, West Hancock 9
CLEAR LAKE —The Clear Lake, Newman and Lake Mills boys golf teams all compete in the state tournament today and tomorrow. For the Lions, they head to the 3A tournament at the Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown after finishing as the district runner up to Gilbert in the district meet at Waverly last Friday. Clear Lake coach Eric Perry says this year’s edition of the Lions is not the dominating type team of the past, and COVID cancelling last spring’s season also had an impact on his and other golf teams across the state.
Gilbert, Solon and Spirit Lake are the top three ranked Class 3A teams in the field.
== The Class 1A state tournament is being held at Westwood Golf Course in Newton. Newman finished second to St. Edmond in the 1A district at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge last Friday. Newell-Fonda and AGWSR are the highest ranked teams that qualified for state.
== The Class 2A state tournament takes place at Lakeside in Fort Dodge. Lake Mills qualified after finishing third at the 2A district in Carroll last Friday with Emmetsburg and the host Kuemper finishing first and second. Grundy Center and Boyden-Hull were the top two ranked teams in the final 2A rankings of the season but both were runners-up in their respective district tournaments last Friday.
WATERLOO — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s bid to make the boys state soccer tournament was stopped last night as they fell to Waterloo Columbus 2-0 in the 1A Substate 2 championship match. The Cardinals end their season with a 13-7 record.
— Girls regional soccer
1A Region 4 last night — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1, Clear Lake 0 (extra time)
3A Region 6 tomorrow — Mason City High at Waterloo East
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third period to break open a scoreless game, and the Minnesota Wild again staved off elimination with a 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Cam Talbot had his second shutout of the series. The first round series moves back to Las Vegas for the decisive Game 7 on Friday. The Colorado Avalanche await in the second round. Ryan Hartman scored first and Nick Bjugstad tacked on the last goal in support of Talbot, who made 23 stops.
IOWA CITY — Iowa’s football game at Maryland this fall has been moved to Friday night. The game originally scheduled for Saturday October 2nd will now be played on Friday night October 1st with a kickoff time to be announced. Both schools announced the move on Wednesday. Iowa and Maryland have met three times, with the Hawkeyes winning the most recent matchup 23-0 in Iowa City in 2018.