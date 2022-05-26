Thursday May 26th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jeimer Candelario hit the tiebreaking two-run homer in the 10th inning for the Detroit Tigers to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2. Harold Castro went deep twice earlier as Tigers dodged another sweep and broke a six-game winning streak by the Twins. The Tigers have 25 homers in 43 games for the fewest in baseball. Trevor Larnach hit a two-run homer for the Twins in the fourth inning to spoil an otherwise-stellar start by Rony García pieced together by Tigers relievers.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed starting pitcher Joe Ryan on the COVID-19 injured list. He was scheduled to start on Thursday against Kansas City. The 25-year-old right-hander leads all major league rookies with five wins and 43 1/3 innings. He’s second among rookies with 42 strikeouts. The Twins will fill Ryan’s place in the rotation with Devin Smeltzer. The left-hander was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. He pitched last Friday. He was sent down to make room for the return of Bailey Ober from the injured list.
OMAHA — The rain-delayed Big Ten baseball tournament begins this morning in Omaha as 3rd-seeded Iowa plays Penn State. The condensed format means more stress on the pitching staff. The strategy according to Iowa coach Rick Heller does not change.
Heller says the rotation early will be the same as a conference series.
The other portion of Iowa’s bracket has Rutgers facing Purdue in this morning’s second game. The winners and losers of those games will face each other on Friday morning.
— high school baseball last night
Marshalltown at Mason City — postponed, makeup date TBA
Newman at North Butler — postponed, makeup date TBA
North Union 16, North Iowa 1
— high school softball last night
Newman at North Butler — postponed to June 2
Clear Lake at Waverly-Shell Rock — postponed
North Union 12, North Iowa 0
—- girls soccer regional finals tonight
== Class 1A Region 3
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (12-3) at #2 Des Moines Christian (17-1)
QUAD CITIES — A new date means some new faces will be at next month’s John Deere Classic. For the first time the tournament will be two weeks prior to the British Open and tournament director Clair Peterson says more PGA Tour veterans will be in the field.
Peterson says a problem is that the John Deere Classic is part of a grueling seven-week schedule of events.
Peterson expects more familiar names will join the field in the next month because the John Deere Classic will have additional qualifying spots into the British Open.
The John Deere Classic is June 30th through July 3rd in the Quad Cities.