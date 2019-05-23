Thursday May 23rd Local Sports

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The series finale between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels was postponed Wednesday because of weather and rescheduled for Thursday. It rained at Angel Stadium two hours before Wednesday’s game, causing puddles to form in both left and right field. The grounds crew worked for over an hour to remove water from the outfield, but conditions remained unplayable. They’ll try to play the game at 3:05 this afternoon, with the pre-game at 2:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

MASON CITY — Top-ranked in Class 1A Newman started out the baseball season last night with a 10-0, five-inning win at home over North Iowa. 8th-grader Doug Taylor went four innings, striking out eight. Josh Fitzgerald had a two-run homer in the third. Newman travels to Charles City tonight before getting back into conference play tomorrow hosting Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

MASON CITY — The Mason City High baseball team opened up the season with a 1-0 win over Charles City last night at Roosevelt Field. Dylan Miller pitched a one-hit complete-game shutout, striking out 11. He also had the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the sixth, knocking in Avery Mellman, who had singled and stole second and third prior to scoring the lone run of the contest. Mason City travels to Decorah tonight.

— high school baseball last night

Central Springs 12, Eagle Grove 10

Lake Mills 3, Rockford 0

North Union 13, Belmond-Klemme 2

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake softball team used a seven-run second inning on their way to a 13-5 win over Waverly-Shell Rock to open up their season at Lions Field last night. Clear Lake is off until next Wednesday when they host Iowa Falls-Alden.

— high school softball last night

Newman 12, North Iowa 2

Central Springs 10, Eagle Grove 0

North Butler 12, Osage 6

Rockford 20, Lake Mills 1

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cole McDonald allowed five hits and struck out nine in eight innings, and bottom seed Iowa knocked off regular-season champion Indiana 4-2 in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Hawkeyes (31-22), swept by Indiana in a three-game series in March and losers of five straight entering the tournament, play Nebraska on Thursday night. The Hoosiers (36-20) meet Minnesota in an afternoon elimination game.

The Hawkeyes broke through against Indiana starter Pauly Milto (8-6) in the seventh. Ben Norman scored on a play at the plate and, after Chris Whelan’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly, Izaya Fullard hit a two-out RBI single off Connor Manous for a 3-1 lead.

Indiana managed two singles and a walk against McDonald (6-3) before scoring in the sixth when Matt Gorski followed Drew Ashley’s triple with a base hit.

Grant Leonard worked the ninth for his school-record 14th save.

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake plays in the Class 3A boys state golf tournament today and tomorrow at the Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge. Coach Eric Perry says it’s a course his team is familiar with.

Perry says it will be a very competitive team race

Clear Lake is the only area team that qualified for the boys state golf from the area. Forest City’s Avery Busta qualified as an individual for the Class 2A tournament at the American Legion Memorial Golf Course in Marshalltown.

— Boys substate semifinal soccer

== 1A Substate 2

Humboldt 2, Clear Lake 0

== 2A Substate 3

Hudson 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

DALLAS — Former Iowa star Megan Gustafson was waived on Wednesday by the Dallas Wings of the WNBA. The 17th overall pick did not make the Wings’ roster cut down to 12 players. Gustafson played in three pre-season games for Dallas, scoring eight points in 33 minutes of play. The 6-3 post from Port Wing Wisconsin was women’s college basketball’s 2019 Naismith Award winner after leading Iowa to a Big Ten Tournament championship and to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1993.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has hired former Lehigh and Ball State head coach Billy Taylor to be an assistant on Fran McCaffery’s staff. The Hawkeyes say that Taylor, who spent three years as the director of basketball operations in Iowa City from 2014-16, will replace Andrew Francis. Francis left Iowa for a position with California.

IOWA CITY — Iowa basketball player Joe Wieskamp has withdrawn his name from the 2019 NBA Draft and will return for his sophomore season.

“I am excited to announce that I will be returning to the University of Iowa for my sophomore season,” said Wieskamp. “I learned a lot of valuable information going through the NBA Draft process that will help me continue to grow now, and in the future when I decide to take that next step. But for now, my focus is helping this Iowa team be the best that we can be. The future is bright! Go Hawks!”

Wieskamp was second in the Big Ten Conference in 3-point accuracy (.424, 59-of-139), and ranked third on the Hawkeyes in scoring (11.1 ppg) and steals (32), and second in rebounding (4.9 rpg) last season as a freshman. The native of Muscatine, Iowa, twice earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors and tied Iowa’s single-game 3-point percentage record when he made all six 3-point attempts in Iowa’s 24-point win over Illinois , tying Jeff Horner (2004 versus Penn State) and Jim Bartels (1995 at Ohio State).

“We are happy to have Joe back for his sophomore season,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “I’m glad that Joe had the opportunity to go through the process and receive feedback from NBA personnel. I’m incredibly proud of the professional approach Joe took during this process. This experience provided him feedback on what he needs to work on as he strives to reach his full potential and play at the highest level. Joe is a valuable member of our team on and off the court, and we look forward to him being a leader for us next season.”