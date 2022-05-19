Thursday May 19th Local Sports
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Correa went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in his return from a stint on the injured list caused by a bruised middle finger on his right hand, and the Minnesota Twins set a season high for runs in a 14-4 rout of the Oakland Athletics. Gary Sánchez went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Luis Arráez, Ryan Jeffers and Gilberto Celestino each drove in two runs.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have reinstated shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list. They sent thriving rookie Royce Lewis back to Triple-A St. Paul before their game at Oakland. Correa missed 11 games with a bruised right middle finger. He was hurt when a pitch hit him there while he gripped the handle of the bat in the middle of a swing. Correa was held out two days past the minimum stay. Lewis didn’t miss a beat. The first overall pick in the 2017 draft hit .308 with four doubles, two homers, five RBIs and five runs in 39 at-bats.
MASON CITY — One night after 10-running Clear Lake to start the season, the Mason City High baseball team did the same thing last night to Charles City with a 12-2, six-inning win. Carter Thomas struck out 16 on the mound and was 2-for-2 from the plate with his third triple of the season. Aiden Dannen had two hits and two RBI. Mason City is 2-0 and will start conference play at Fort Dodge on Monday.
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake is headed back to the state girls golf tournament. The Lions won the Class 3A Region 4 meet at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Clear Lake on Wednesday with a 321 score. West Delaware also qualified with a 362. Meghan DeLong of Clear Lake was the medalist with a 75.
FOREST CITY — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura qualified for the Class 2A girls state golf tournament finishing second in the 2A Region 1 meet at Forest City Wednesday. New Hampton won the team title with a 352 with the Cardinals finishing second with a 376. Lauren Nuss of New Hampton was the medalist with an 82
GRUNDY CENTER — Bishop Garrigan won the Class 1A Region 5 tournament at Grundy Center. They tied for the team title with Grundy Center with a 352, with the winner being decided on the fifth scorer tiebreak. Newman finished third in the team competition with a 387. Abbie Lindeman of Grundy Center was the medalist with a 78. Local state qualifiers include Meg Thompson of North Butler and Emma Davidson of Northwood-Kensett, who were tied in the runner-up spot with 82s. Emma Weiner of Newman also qualified, finishing fifth with an 84.
AMES — Mason City finished eighth as a team at the 4A Region 1 tournament in Ames. Ankeny Centennial was the team champion with a 377, Waukee Northwest was second with a 384, with the River Hawks carding a 487.
CLEAR LAKE — Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly reflected on the just completed season at the Cyclone Tailgate Tour stop in Clear Lake last night.
Fennelly says he was thrilled when Ashley Joens told him she was coming back for another season.
Fennelly talks about what will make his team better next season.
Fennelly comments about the craziness of the transfer portal and the impact of athletes being able to use their name, image and likeness to make money through marketing and promotional endeavors.
Iowa State finished with a 28-7 record and an appearance in the Sweet 16.
DES MOINES — Former NIACC head women’s basketball coach Kelli Greenway has joined the coaching staff at Drake University. Drake head women’s basketball coach Allison Pohlman announced the addition of Greenway to her coaching staff on Wednesday. Greenway joins Drake after five seasons as the head coach of Grand View University. In her time with the Vikings, she led them to three NAIA National Tournament appearances, coached the 2021 Heart of America Player of the Year, and held a 97-60 record. She also spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Grand View prior to becoming head coach. Prior to her stint with the Vikings, she spent six seasons with North Iowa Area Community College – three years as an assistant coach and three years as head coach. During her time with the Trojans, she led them to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference regular season championship, the Region XI tournament championship and third place in the national tournament in 2014 when they were ranked number one for 11 out of 13 weeks. Mason City native Cortni Rush is also a part of Pohlman’s staff as the director of basketball operations.