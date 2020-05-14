Thursday May 14th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO —- 1991 World Series Game 2 — Minnesota vs. Atlanta — 7:00
JOHNSTON — Governor Kim Reynolds is allowing more Iowa businesses to reopen, but her latest pandemic-related proclamation still prohibits sports gatherings of 10 or more until midnight on Wednesday, May 27th. Reynolds was asked specifically about high school baseball and softball Wednesday during her daily news conference. Reynolds says she has not discussed summer sports with the Iowa High School Athletic Association that governs boys sports or the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union. but she’s not closed the door on the idea if coronavirus activity is contained or declines.
(as said) “Hopefully, if Iowans and businesses and everybody continue to do what we’re seeing that they do, we’re going to continue, in a very phased in approach, continue opening up and bringing more things online,” Reynolds says. Bowling alleys are to remain closed statewide. The governor has lifted restrictions on fitness centers in 22 counties that required customers to make appointments and only one customer was allowed to be inside at a time.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is pushing back its deadline for early entrants to the NBA draft to withdraw and return to school.
The deadline had been June 3, 10 days after the completion of the NBA scouting combine. But the combine was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement that college sports’ governing body won’t set a new deadline until the NBA has determined its revised timeline for the predraft process.
The University of Iowa is waiting for Luka Garza to make a decision. He did declare for the draft last month, but if he returns to Iowa next season, they likely would be a top-10 preseason team and favorite for the Big Ten title.
MINNEAPOLIS — Mike Zimmer has managed to conduct some extra strategy sessions during this sequestered NFL offseason despite being disconnected from players and staff. He says virtual offseason meetings are going well
Zimmer says he’s hoping his team is working out on its own to stay in shape.
The Minnesota Vikings head coach has his newly appointed co-defensive coordinator living with him this spring. That’s his son, Adam Zimmer. They’re spending the time at the family’s sprawling ranch in Kentucky, along with one of Mike Zimmer’s adult daughters. Mike Zimmer stays upstairs for his video meetings, and Adam Zimmer conducts his from the basement. Free time activities include golfing, hunting, and priming fields for planting with the tractor.