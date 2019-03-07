Thursday March 7th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 3A boys basketball state semifinal — Clear Lake vs. Norwalk — pre-game 1:30, tipoff 2:00

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Wisconsin — pre-game 5:00, tipoff 6:00

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Region XI semifinal — NIACC men vs. Iowa Lakes — tipoff 7:00

DES MOINES — It’s the top-ranked team versus the top-seeded team in the Class 3A semifinals at the boys state basketball tournament today when Clear Lake faces Norwalk. The Lions finished first in the final AP poll of the year and are undefeated at 24-0. Norwalk is 21-4 but garnered the top seed in the 3A tournament. Lions coach Jeremey Ainley knows the key will be stopping Bowen Born, a 5-11 junior, whose father Mike Born played for Iowa State in the late 1980s.

You can hear live and local coverage of the Clear Lake-Norwalk 3A state semifinal this afternoon starting with the pre-game at 1:30 and the tipoff scheduled for 2 o’clock on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. In the other 3A semifinal today, Winterset takes on Oskaloosa.

== 4A quarterfinals yesterday

Waukee 48, Dowling 35

Dubuque Senior 39, Iowa City West 36

== 4A semifinals tonight

6:30 — North Scott (23-1) vs. Cedar Falls (19-3)

8:15 — Waukee (21-2) vs. Dubuque Senior (18-3)

== 2A semifinals last night

Boyden-Hull 62, South Hamilton 59

North Linn 54, Van Meter 47

== 1A semifinals yesterday

Grand View Christian 59, Montezuma 36

Alburnett 39, Remsen St. Mary’s 37

MASON CITY – Freshman Autam Mendez recorded her ninth double/double of the season with 26 points and 16 rebounds to help lead No. 2 NIACC to a 94-56 victory over Little Priest Tribal College Wednesday in the first round of the Region XI women’s basketball tournament in the NIACC gym, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO.

It is the sixth straight season that the NIACC women’s basketball team has advanced to the regional final four. They will be seeking their sixth straight trip to the regional title game.

Also for the Lady Trojans on Wednesday, freshman Mandy Willems scored 20 points with five rebounds, four steals and two assists. Freshman Jada Buford scored 14 points and freshman Hallie Reese came off the bench to score nine points and grabbed six rebounds.

Top-seed NIACC (25-5 overall) hosts fifth-seed Iowa Central at 1 p.m. Saturday in the regional semifinals. The Tritons knocked off fourth-seed Iowa Lakes 64-55 in their regional opener on Wednesday.

The other semifinal in the NIACC gym at 3 p.m. Saturday pits second-seed Kirkwood against third-seed DMACC.

MASON CITY — The Region XI men’s semifinals are tonight. 2nd-seeded NIACC will host 3rd-seeded Iowa Lakes in one of the two semifinals. The Trojans are 24-4 overall and beat Iowa Lakes both times in the regular season, 119-110 at home on January 31st, and 107-94 at Estherville on February 21st. You can hear the NIACC-Iowa Lakes game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting at 7 o’clock tonight. The other semifinal has top-seed Kirkwood hosting 4th-seed DMACC. The winner plays in the regional championship game on Saturday with the highest seed hosting.

MORGANTOWN — It went from bad to worse for Iowa State at West Virginia last night. The Cyclones fell behind by 21 at halftime in a 90-75 loss, their fourth loss in five games.

That’s ISU coach Steve Prohm. A team that a few weeks ago looked poised to make a run at the Big 12 title is now 9-8 in conference play.

The Cyclones fall to 20-10 overall heading into their regular season finale against Texas Tech.

Lindell Wigginton led the Cyclones with 17 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 12.

DETROIT (AP) — Andre Drummond had 31 points and 15 rebounds as the surging Detroit Pistons beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 131-114. Drummond posted his 16th straight double-double — the second-longest streak in franchise history.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Johansen scored the lone goal in a shootout and the Nashville Predators beat Minnesota 5-4 for their second win against the Wild in three nights. Johansen also got the game-winner in the fourth round of a shootout Sunday at Minnesota. This time, he scored after Kyle Turris, Ryan Ellis and Filip Forsberg all were stopped. Ryan Donato had one last chance, only to see Predators goalie Pekka Rinne stop his shot.

IOWA CITY — Reese Morgan says it was difficult to leave what he calls the greatest profession. The 68-year-old Morgan retired after 19 years on the Iowa football staff, the last seven as defensive line coach. He says the most difficult part was telling the players he coaches.

Morgan has been involved with coaching since 1973 and feels this was the right time to step aside.

Morgan was a successful high school coach in 2000 when Kirk Ferentz approached him about joining the staff.

Iowa has posted a 151-91 record over the past 19 seasons that Morgan has been on staff, appearing in 16 bowl games, including 11 January contests.