Thursday March 5th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Radio.com app — Class 3A girls state semifinal — Clear Lake vs. Bishop Heelan of Sioux City — pre-game 2:45, tipoff 3:15
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — Region XI semifinals — NIACC men at Kirkwood — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
DES MOINES — West Hancock scored 16 points off of turnovers as the Eagles moved into the state semifinals with a 57-31 win over Logan-Magnolia in a Class 2A quarterfinal at the girls state basketball tournament in Des Moines on Wednesday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. West Hancock coach Paul Sonius compared Wednesday’s game to last year’s first-round state tournament contest.
Sonius says the rhythm of the Eagles’ defense helped set up things on the offensive side.
Rachel Leerar had 15 points, Kennedy Kelly had 12 while Amanda Chizek added 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead West Hancock. The Eagles will face North Linn in Friday morning’s semifinals at 11:45 AM. North Linn beat Western Christian of Hull 49-44 in their quarterfinal round game.
DES MOINES — — St. Ansgar outscored Montezuma 22-14 in the fourth quarter on their way to a 51-46 win in the Class 1A quarterfinals yesterday afternoon, as you also heard on KGLO. Saints Scott Cakerice says it was a typical battle of two teams seeded fourth and fifth in the tournament.
Cakerice says the game plan was to tire out Montezuma and take advantage of that toward the end of the game.
Gracie Urbatsch had 15 points while Hali Anderson and Brooklyn Hackbart each added 13 to lead the Saints, who will face Newell-Fonda in the 1A semifinals on Friday afternoon at 1:30. Newell-Fonda beat St. Albert of Council Bluffs 77-47.
— other 1A quarterfinals Wednesday
Marquette of Bellevue 60, Gehlen of LeMars 53
Bishop Garrigan of Algona 55, Martensdale-St. Marys 40
DES MOINES — Clear Lake faces Bishop Heelan of Sioux City in the Class 3A semifinals at the girls state basketball tournament today. The 2nd-ranked Lions are 23-2 after beating Assumption of Davenport 60-46 in the quarterfinal round on Monday night, led by a 26-point effort by senior Sara Faber. Bishop Heelan is 20-4 and has four players who average double figure scoring per game, led by senior Ella Skinner’s 16.1 average. You can hear the Clear Lake-Bishop Heelan game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at 2:45 this afternoon, with tipoff from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines scheduled for 3:15. The other 3A quarterfinal has top-ranked Dike-New Hartford facing North Polk.
WEBSTER CITY — The Clear Lake boys basketball team was denied a return trip to the state tournament after a 65-56 loss to Ballard in a Class 3A substate final played in Webster City last night, as you heard on KRIB. Andrew Formanek led Clear Lake with 23 points while senior Jaylen DeVries added 13. The Lions finish their season with a record of 20-4.
MASON CITY — The top-ranked NIACC women’s basketball team outscored Little Priest Tribal College 36-0 in the first quarter on their way to a 116-36 win in the Region XI quarterfinals last night at home, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Lady Trojans didn’t allow Little Priest to score until the 3:20 mark of the second quarter and led 67-8 at the half. Sydney Wetlaufer had 18 points, Allie Negen had 15, while Autam Mendez, who was honored on Wednesday as the junior college national player of the week for last week, had 12. NIACC will host the Region XI Final Four on Saturday and Sunday, facing Iowa Lakes in the regional semifinals on Saturday afternoon at 1 o’clock. Kirkwood will face Southeastern in Saturday’s other semifinal.
CEDAR RAPIDS — The NIACC men travel to Kirkwood to face the top-seeded Eagles in the Region XI semifinals tonight. Kirkwood beat NIACC both times in conference play this season, edging the Trojans 89-88 in Cedar Rapids on January 29th and posting a 97-84 win on February 22nd. NIACC beat Southwestern on Tuesday night 113-78 to advance to tonight’s semifinal game. You can hear the NIACC-Kirkwood game on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 7 o’clock tonight.
IOWA CITY — The 19th ranked Iowa Hawkeye women open defense of their Big Ten Tournament title Friday night in Indianapolis. The third seeded Hawkeyes are 23-6 and coach Lisa Bluder likes their chances of hosting the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
Bluder admits a good showing this week will help their cause.
Bluder feels having won the tournament last year is a plus.
The Hawkeyes have a double-bye and must wait to see who they will play in Friday’s quarterfinal round.