Thursday March 3rd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Michigan — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:05
ESTHERVILLE — The NIACC women’s basketball team outlasted Iowa Lakes 61-56 in the quarterfinal round of the Region XI tournament on Wednesday night in Estherville, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. NIACC coach Brad Vaught says it was the type of battle he was expecting.
NIACC now heads to Cedar Rapids to face the nation’s top-ranked team in Kirkwood. Vaught says his team will be ready for the challenge.
NIACC was led by Nora Francois with 15 points, while Mason City native Jaeda Whinter led Iowa Lakes with 21 points. You can hear the NIACC-Kirkwood game on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 1 o’ clock on Saturday afternoon. Kirkwood beat DMACC last night 89-33. On the other side of the bracket, Iowa Central beat Northeast 68-45 while Iowa Western beat Southeastern 91-43.
AMES — A dreadful offensive performance spoiled Senior Night at Iowa State last night. Oklahoma State closed the game on a 23-6 run to beat the Cyclones 53-36. The 36 points were the fewest ever for an ISU team in Hilton Coliseum and is the lowest Cyclone point total in a game in 64 years. The Cyclones made only 15 of 52 shots.
That’s Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger who says they struggled with the Cowboys’ zone.
The loss snapped ISU’s four game win streak. The Cyclones take a 7-10 Big 12 record to 3rd-ranked Baylor on Saturday to close the regular season
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN — Iowa sophomore forward Patrick McCaffery may be back in the lineup tonight when the 24th-ranked Hawkeyes visit Michigan. McCaffery missed Monday’s victory over Northwestern after suffering a hip injury last week at Nebraska.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. A team that lost Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp to the NBA has a shot at a top four finish in the Big Ten after Nebraska’s upset victory at Ohio State. The return of Jordan Bohannon and Connor McCaffery gave the Hawks a much needed veteran presence.
McCaffery believes depth has been a major factor in a late season run that has seen the Hawkeyes win seven of their last eight games.
Iowa is 11-7 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are 10-8 in conference play after a Tuesday night victory over Michigan State. Tipoff tonight is scheduled for shortly after 8 o’clock, with the pre-game at 7 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.
DES MOINES — girls state basketball
= 2A Quarterfinals Wednesday
#2 Denver 58, #7 Underwood 51
#3 Central Lyon 42, #6 Cascade 40
= 1A Quarterfinals Wednesday
#1 Newell-Fonda 77 #8 North Mahaska 44
#4 Marcus-Meridan-Cleghorn-Remsen-Union 50. #5 Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 39
#2 Bishop Garrigan of Algona 77, #7 Burlington Notre Dame 42
#6 North Linn 58, #3 Springville 56
== 5A Semifinals today
10:00 a.m. – Johnston (24-0) vs. Pleasant Valley (22-2)
11:45 a.m. – West Des Moines Valley (19-5) vs. Waterloo West (22-2)
== 3A Semifinals today
1:30 p.m. – Unity Christian (24-1) vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central (24-2)
3:15 p.m. – West Lyon (24-1) vs. Ballard (22-3)
== 4A Semifinals today
5:00 p.m. – Dallas Center-Grimes (21-3) vs. Cedar Rapid Xavier (19-6)
6:45 p.m. – Glenwood (20-4) vs. Bishop Heelan (22-2)
WEST DES MOINES — The Mohawk Hockey Club plays in the opening round of the Midwest High School Hockey League tournament later today at the MidAmerican Energy RecPlex in West Des Moines. Mason City is the #11 seed and will face #6 seed Lincoln at 2 o’clock this afternoon. Lincoln beat Mason City both times they met this season by identical 6-0 scores in Lincoln.