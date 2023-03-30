Thursday March 30 — Iowa women hold practice, press conference before Final Four

Watch Iowa’s press conference here:

Watch South Carolina's press conference here:

Crestwood alum Sharon Goodman this week was named the winner of the 2023 Elite 90 Award, given to the player with the highest GPA at the Final Four. Goodman, a native of Lime Springs, spoke with reporters about the award and then talked with Bob Fisher about going from her playing days at Crestwood to being at the University of Iowa, battling through an ACL injury that kept her out last season, and the bond between the members of the team

It’s been quite a last couple of weeks for associate coach Jan Jensen. She was named the Division I recipient of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s national Assistant Coach of the Year award. Her father also died on the same day of the Hawkeyes’ Elite Eight win. Now, she’s helping Lisa Bluder coach the Iowa women in the Final Four. Listen to comments from Jensen as she talks with reporters

You can hear the Iowa-South Carolina game on AM-1300 KGLO on Friday night starting with the pre-game at about 7:45.

