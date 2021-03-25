Thursday March 25th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
SAN ANTONIO — It was heartbreak for the Iowa State women in San Antonio last night. Jordan Nixon’s bank shot in the lane at the buzzer in overtime lifted 4th-ranked Texas A&M over Iowa State 84-82.
That’s ISU coach Bill Fennelly. The Cyclones led by 11 in the third quarter and by four with 20 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Cyclones finished 17-11 in a season that was expected by many to be a rebuilding year.
Ashley Joens led Iowa State with 32 points and 18 rebounds.
The Cyclones came up short in their bid to return to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2010.
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the signing of Washington State transfer Aljaž Kunc, a 6-8 forward from Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Kunc, who goes by Jaz, is the first to sign under Otzelberger, who was named head coach last Thursday. He is a graduate transfer and will have two years to play.
“Jaz is a skilled frontline player, who has proven at the Power-5 level to have the ability to knock down threes and stretch opposing defenses,” Otzelberger said. “Defensively, he competes and has a high activity level and is able to rebound outside his area.”
Kunc battled an ankle injury most of last season and averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 23 games.
Once healthy, Kunc saw his minutes increase to 30 per game and averaged 8.9 points and 7.4 rebounds, reaching double figures in five of the season’s final eight contests.
Kunc scored 15 points in the regular-season finale at Arizona State and had a career-high 14 boards in a win at Arizona late in the season.
He is a career 79.5 percent free-throw shooter after hitting 87.2 percent of his shots at the charity stripe in 2020-21.
Kunc graduated from Elevation Preparatory Academy in Sarasota, Florida in 2018 after coming to the United States from Slovenia to complete his final year of high school. He has international experience playing with Slovenia in the 2016 FIBA U18 European Championships.
IOWA CITY, Iowa – – The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Wednesday that it will allow limited fan attendance at outdoor athletic events for the remainder of the spring seasons, effective immediately.
The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that attendance policies for all regular season competitions will follow local health guidelines and restrictions. That decision was made jointly by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors in consultation with university medical experts and the conference office.
Iowa will allow 50 percent capacity at outdoor venues for events but will continue to restrict attendance at indoor events. Fans attending events will be required to wear face coverings upon entry in accordance with UI policy. Hand sanitizers will be available throughout the facilities. Capacity limitations will be reviewed on an ongoing basis as local conditions improve.
MASON CITY – The 7th-ranked NIACC wrestling team topped 13th-ranked Iowa Lakes 30-19 in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference dual meet Wednesday night in the NIACC gym.
NIACC picked up a fall from Brody Hawtrey at 149 pounds, a technical fall from Quentrevion Campbell at 141 pounds, major decision from Curtis Brock at 165 pounds and a decision from Connor Wiemann at 133 pounds.
Hawtrey (4-4) pinned Iowa Lakes’ Cole Knight in 1 minute, 26 seconds for his second career fall.
Campbell (5-1) gained a 17-1 technical fall over the Lakers’ Dontario Norwood.
At 165 pounds, Brock (1-0) claimed a 13-1 major decision victory over Iowa Lakes’ Dallas Horne.
At 133 pounds, Wiemann, who has missed most of the season with a dislocated elbow, picked up his first collegiate win with a 10-5 win over the Lakers’ Jeremiah Boykins.
NIACC returns to action Saturday afternoon at 1 o’clock in a dual meet against Rochester Community & Technical College.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored a pair of goals and Nico Sturm added the tiebreaker as the Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Wednesday night. Cam Talbot made 28 saves for the Wild, who extended a franchise record with their 10th straight home win. Ryan Miller made 23 saves in his sixth straight start for Anaheim. Derek Grant and Max Comtois scored for the Ducks, who have lost seven of eight.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and seven Dallas players scored in double digits as the Mavericks ran away with a 128-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points off the bench for Dallas, and Luka Doncic finished with 15. Rookie guard Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 29 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22. Dallas has won two games in a row, while Minnesota dropped its third straight.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah. The move maintains their depth behind two-time Pro Bowl pick Dalvin Cook. Abdullah will return for a fourth season with the Vikings. They first acquired him via waiver claim in 2018 after he was let go by the Detroit Lions. Abdullah has mostly played on special teams for the Vikings, including as a kickoff returner. He has 31 carries for 157 yards and 24 catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns in 39 games for Minnesota.