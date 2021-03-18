      Weather Alert

Thursday March 18th “The Midday Report”

Mar 18, 2021 @ 12:35pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Thursday March 18th

 

For the latest

Trending
Iowa House passes bill to make state permits to buy, carry guns optional
Reynolds tours Willow Creek Riverwalk area in Mason City
Mason City police continue investigation into bones, clothing found on banks of Winnebago River
Northwood woman dead after single-vehicle crash
Mason City Community School District taxpayers to see rise in property tax levy