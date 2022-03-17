      Weather Alert

Thursday March 17th KGLO Morning News

Mar 17, 2022 @ 7:35am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Thursday March 17th

 

For the latest

Trending
Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of assaulting girlfriend, setting her home on fire in Floyd County
Longtime deputy to run for Cerro Gordo County Treasurer's position
Mason City woman accused of selling heroin-fentanyl mix to confidential informant
Human remains found in rural Mitchell County last July identified, authorities ask for help in the case
Hampton man charged in Hancock County high-speed pursuit pleads guilty
Connect With Us