Thursday March 12th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — 1A boys consolation game — West Fork vs. Montezuma — pre-game 10:05, tipoff 10:20
AM-1300 KGLO — Big Ten Tournament — Iowa vs. Minnesota — pre-game 12:30, tipoff 1:30
DES MOINES — Bishop Garrigan beat West Fork 66-52 in the Class 1A semifinal round of the boys state basketball tournament on Wednesday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Garrigan shot 54% from the field, including 13-of-17 in the second half, while West Fork only made 40% of their shots. Garrigan was led by John Joyce who had 17 points, Angelo Winkel with 16 and Cade Winkel with 13. West Fork coach Frank Schnoes says their goal of containing Garrigan’s top three scorers was a tough one to achieve.
Schnoes says his team now has to rebound to this morning’s consolation game against Montezuma.
Jakob Washington had 17 points while Brayden Vold added 12 to lead West Fork. You can hear the West Fork-Montezuma game this morning starting at 10:05 on AM-1300 KGLO. Garrigan will face Wapsie Valley in the 1A championship game tomorrow afternoon after beating Montezuma 57-42.
— 2A semifinals Thursday
Boyden-Hull 64, Camanche 49
North Linn 79, Treynor 58
— 4A quarterfinals Wednesday
Ankeny 68, Iowa City West 54
Cedar Falls 64, Dowling 62
— 3A semifinals this afternoon
2:00—#1 Norwalk (22-3) vs. #5 Ballard (19-6)
3:45—#7 Clear Creek-Amana (20-5) vs. #6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-10)
— 4A semifinals tonight
6:30—#1 Ankeny Centennial (24-1) vs. #4 Waukee (22-2)
8:15—#6 Ankeny (19-5) vs. #2 Cedar Falls (22-2)
PORT HURON, MICHIGAN— If you planned on heading out to Michigan to watch the NIACC women’s basketball team at the national tournament, you will have to put your plans on hold. With the first cases of COVID-19 being detected in Michigan, the state has limited all public events to no more than 100 spectators. In order to comply with the Michigan protocol, the NJCAA has made the decision to limit the Division II women’s basketball tournament in Port Huron to student-athletes, coaches, team personnel and necessary college administrators.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele (likely) went coast-to-coast for the go-ahead layup with 3.8 seconds left, lifting the eighth-seeded Cowboys to a 72-71 victory over No. 9 seed Iowa State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night. Likekele finished with 21 points for the Cowboys, who advanced to play No. 1 Kansas in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Cameron McGriff added 17 points and Yor Anei finished with 12 for Oklahoma State while Prentiss Nixon led Iowa State with 25 points. Michael Jacobson had 13 and Tre Jackson had 10 for the Cyclones.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Iowa State player and coach and current Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg left the school’s 89-64 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament because of a cold. Hoiberg was in visible discomfort on the Cornhuskers’ bench. Doc Sadler took over after Hoiberg left the floor near the end of the loss. Nebraska did not make any players or coaches available to the media after the game. Hoiberg was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.