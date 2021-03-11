Local News
Thursday March 11th “The Midday Report”
Mar 11, 2021 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Thursday March 11th
Thurs Mar 11 — 12:06 PM
Trending
On 36-12 vote, Iowa Senate endorses ‘qualified immunity’ for law enforcement
New Hampton man's murder trial in Floyd County delayed until September
California man arrested in Hampton on sex offender charges
Albert Lea man gets jail time for stealing money from Clear Lake restaurant to fuel gambling addiction
Belmond man sentenced to over a month in jail after stealing vehicle in Mason City
